New NASA eClips VALUE Bundles for Learners with Varied Needs

The NASA Science Activation program's NASA eClips project, led by the National Institute of Aerospace (NIA), aims to increase Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM) literacy and inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists by providing effective web-based, standards-aligned, in-school and out-of-school learning and teaching resources through the lens of NASA.
In Summer 2024, NASA eClips developed six new Varied & Accessible Learning Resources for Universal Engagement (VALUE) Bundles. These VALUE Bundles are a thematic and curated set of NASA eClips and partner resources, organized in a user-friendly dashboard, providing a thematic, cohesive, and engaging set of materials to meet learners’ varied needs for their:
- Engagement - The WHY of Learning;
- Representation - The WHAT of Learning; and
- Action & Expression - The HOW of Learning.
These new NASA eClips VALUE Bundles empower learners to explore topics of their choice through multiple modalities and focus on six science themes:
- Earth’s Moon
- Explore Planets
- Forces of Flight
- Magnets
- Planets
- Plants
Educators and learners of all ages are invited to explore these brand new VALUE bundles: https://nasaeclips.arc.nasa.gov/resources/valuebundle. Learn more about NASA eClips and access its varied resources developed for use by K-12 teachers and informal educators at https://nasaeclips.arc.nasa.gov.
NASA eClips is supported by NASA under cooperative agreement award number NNX16AB91A and is part of NASA’s Science Activation Portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learn
