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Psyche’s High-Resolution View of Mars’ South Pole

A close-up, greyscale image of the Martian surface, highlighting the intricate, swirling edges and dark troughs of a bright white polar ice cap next to surrounding plains textured with faint craters.
PIA26773
Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU
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Psyche’s High-Resolution View of Mars’ South Pole

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This is the highest-resolution view of the water ice-rich south polar cap of Mars captured by NASA’s Psyche mission after it made its close approach with the planet for a gravity assist. The image scale is around 0.7 miles per pixel (1.14 kilometers per pixel). The cap itself extends across more than 430 miles (700 kilometers). The image was acquired with Imager A on May 15, 2026, at about 1:53 p.m. PDT.

With Mars in the rearview mirror, the spacecraft will soon resume use of its solar-electric propulsion system to make a beeline to the main asteroid belt, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. When it arrives in August 2029, it will insert itself into orbit around the asteroid Psyche, which is thought to be the partial core of a planetesimal, a building block of an early planet.

For more information about NASA’s Psyche mission, visit:

https://science.nasa.gov/mission/psyche/

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