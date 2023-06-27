More Stories

Join the Backyard Worlds: Cool Neighbors project, and be the first to spot an undiscovered brown dwarf! (Credit: Matteo Gulla.)

Help scientists uncover brown dwarfs, celestial neighbors of our Sun! Brown dwarfs are objects with masses in the range between stars and giant planets like Jupiter. Picture them as oversized versions of Jupiter, drifting alone in the vastness of space. They are relatively cool compared to our Sun, earning them the nickname "Cool Neighbors."

The Backyard Worlds: Cool Neighbors citizen science project presents a unique opportunity where anyone with a phone or computer can be the first to spot an undiscovered brown dwarf in our cosmic backyard. Together, we have the potential to uncover hundreds or even thousands more of these captivating objects and help unravel the mysteries of exoplanets and star formation. If you’ve enjoyed the Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 project, you’ll love our optimized workflow and new data from NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) telescope. Join the fun at CoolNeighbors.org!

