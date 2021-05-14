More Stories

Interested in Becoming a NASA Citizen Scientist? Meet Us Virtually at CitSciCon
Learn how you can help NASA conduct scientific research at CitSciCon, a virtual event with interactive activities taking place May 21 – 22, 2021.
Agency experts, project leaders, and experienced volunteers will come together to share the latest and greatest information regarding NASA-funded citizen science projects. Wondering which project is right for you? CitSciCon is a great way to find out! The free sessions are open to experienced, new, or aspiring citizen scientists.
NASA’s citizen science projects are collaborations between scientists and interested members of the public, known as citizen scientists. Citizen scientists already use their phones, computers or tablets to share local observations or analyze NASA data to help scientists find new planets, ground-truth satellite data, track changes in weather and climate, and more. NASA-funded citizen science projects have engaged roughly 1.5 million volunteers and resulted in numerous scientific discoveries.
Funded by NASA, CitSciCon is organized by SciStarter, a citizen science hub, and the Citizen Science Association.
NASA citizen science project leads participating in CitSciCon include:
- Adam Schneider, US Naval Observatory, Backyard Worlds: Planet 9
- Alan Li, NASA’s Ames Research Center, NEMO-Net
- Alison Cusick, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, FjordPhyto
- Amy Padolf, Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden, Growing Beyond Earth
- Andrew Westphal, University of California Berkeley, Stardust@Home
- Brian Campbell, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s NASA Wallops Flight Facility, GLOBE Observer Trees
- Brian Day, NASA’s Ames Research Center, Fireballs in the Sky
- Carson Fuls, University of Arizona, Catalina Outer Solar System Survey
- Candice Hansen, Planetary Science Institute, JunoCam
- Carl Hergenrother, University of Arizona, Target Asteroids
- Chuck Higgins, Middle Tennessee State University, Radio Jove
- Dana Brown, University of Alaska, Fresh Eyes on Ice
- Dorian Janney, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Mosquito Habitat Mapper
- Elizabeth MacDonald, NASA Headquarters, Aurorasaurus
- Holli Kohl, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, GLOBE Observer
- Jarrett Byrnes, UMASS Boston, Floating Forests
- Karl Battams, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Sungrazer Project
- Lisa Lamb, Lewis Center for Educational Research, Goldstone Apple Valley Radio Telescope
- Marilé Colón Robles, GLOBE Observer Clouds
- Nora Eisner, University of Oxford, Planet Hunters TESS
- Patrick Miller, Hardin-Simmons University, International Astronomical Search Collaboration
- Rob Zellem, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Exoplanet Watch
- Steven Silverberg, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Disk Detective
- Tamlin Pavelsky, University of North Carolina, Lake Observations by Citizen Scientists
- Thomas Stanley, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Landslide Reporter
Additional speakers and hosts include:
- Aries Keck, NASA HQ, Applied Sciences Program
- Chris Lintott, University of Oxford, founder of Zooniverse
- Darlene Cavalier, Arizona State University, SciStarter
- Derrick Pitts, Franklin Institute, chief astronomer and director of the Fels Planetarium
- Doreen Thomas, NASA Headquarters intern coordinator
- Esteban Morales, NASA recruitment lead
- Jessica Taylor, NASA Langley Research Center, GLOBE Program lead trainer
- Marc Kuchner, NASA Headquarters, NASA citizen science officer
- Phil Plait, Astronomer and author
- Stella Kafka, American Association of Variable Star Observers
- Steven Crawford, NASA Headquarters, senior program executive for Scientific Data and Computing
- Stinger Guala, NASA Headquarters, NASA Earth Science citizen science lead
- Vivian White, Astronomical Society of the Pacific, NASA Night Sky Network
Registration is now open: https://scistarter.org/NASA
NASA’s Citizen Science Program:
Learn about NASA citizen science projects
