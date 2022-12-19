More Stories

Register for the webinar here! https://go.nasa.gov/3uO0ez2 (Credit: NASA ARSET)

“Remote sensing” is the process of acquiring information from a distance---as satellites do.

NASA observes Earth and other planetary bodies via remote sensors on satellites and aircraft that detect and record reflected or emitted energy.

Now you can learn more about how Remote Sensing and Citizen Science go together at an online introductory webinar series provided by NASA’s Applied Remote Sensing Training Program (ARSET).

The “Connecting Citizen Science with Remote Sensing” webinar series will provide attendees an overview of citizen science efforts that use Earth observations combined with ground-based information in the fields of climate change, sustainable development, ecosystem monitoring, drought, and landscape change. The three-part training will also highlight case-study examples of successful citizen science projects that are contributing to NASA science. It will be delivered in both English and Spanish.

Attendees will also be provided with case-study examples of successful citizen science projects, with some examples from NASA supported projects and activities. We will highlight projects like NeMO-Net, a global coral reef classification with 2D and 3D images application combined with machine learning; Floating Forests, a Giant Kelp monitoring platform where participants can classify kelp in Landsat images; Snapshot Wisconsin, a project that uses images of wildlife from trail cameras to assist with habitat mapping; and Soundscapes to Landscapes, where bird diversity in California is monitored by identifying specific species through sound recordings. We will also highlight the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program, an international science and education program, and GLOBE Observer, a citizen science app that allows volunteers to report environmental data to support understanding of our changing planet.

