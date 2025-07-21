GLOBE-Trotting Science Lands in Chesapeake with NASA eClips

On June 16-17, 2025, 50 students at Camp Young in Chesapeake, Virginia traded their usual summer routines for microscopes. The NASA eClips team from the National Institute of Aerospace Center for Integrative STEM Education (NIA-CISE) taught two engaging lessons focused on macroinvertebrates and plankton, with a surprising star of the show – mosquitoes!

Camp Young, a Title I camp program serving students from Norfolk Public Schools, provides year-round, environmental science-based learning. The NASA eClips’ visit reinforced their mission to help students explore their environment on the Elizabeth River while seeing its place in the Earth System.

The lessons, designed for students in grades 3 through 8, were inspired by NASA’s GLOBE (Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment) program, which encourages people around the world to collect and share environmental data as 'citizen scientists'. This is where mosquitos stole the show! The lesson focuses on how these tiny insects can serve as indicators of climate and habitat change. By identifying mosquito larvae and understanding their breeding environments, students contributed to the bigger picture of global health and environmental monitoring, right from their own backyard.

During this experience, Camp Young’s stunning waterfront on the Elizabeth River was turned into a living laboratory. With phytoplankton nets, petri dishes, and sample jars in hand, campers ventured into the field to collect real environmental data, bringing their findings back to a cabin-turned-classroom to analyze them with scientific tools, including microscopes provided by the NASA eClips team.

Rather than just reading about ecosystems and the kinds of scientific questions that arise within them, students got to experience them firsthand and experience real science in the field. "It’s one thing to talk about microscopic marine organisms," one instructor noted, "but it’s another thing entirely when students can actually see them swimming in a droplet from the river."

The NASA eClips project provides educators with standards-based videos, activities, and lessons to increase STEM literacy through the lens of NASA. It is supported by NASA under cooperative agreement award number NNX16AB91A and is part of NASA’s Science Activation Portfolio. Learn more about how Science Activation connects NASA science experts, real content, and experiences with community leaders to do science in ways that activate minds and promote deeper understanding of our world and beyond: https://science.nasa.gov/learn