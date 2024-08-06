Quantum Scale Sensors used to Measure Planetary Scale Magnetic Fields

The magnetic field lines associated with the Psyche spacecraft, modeled from over 200 individual magnetic sources. Removing this magnetic field contribution from the measurements conventionally requires the use of two fluxgate sensors on a long boom. Incorporating 4 or more SiCMag sensors in such a scenario would significantly reduce the size of the boom required, or even remove the need for a boom completely.

Image Credit: This image was adopted from https://science.nasa.gov/resource/magnetic-field-of-the-psyche-spacecraft/