Suggested Searches

2 min read

2026 AAS Hyperwall Schedule

NASA

Dec 30, 2025
Article

247th American Astronomical Society (AAS) Meeting

Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #401 for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 4

6:45 - 7:00 PMNancy Grace Roman Space TelescopeDominic Benford
7:00 - 7:15 PMStorytelling with NASA: Eyes on ExoplanetsAnjali Tripathi
7:15 - 7:30 PMRoman Space Telescope UpdateJulie McEnery
7:30 - 7:45 PMThe Search for Life in the Universe with Habitable Worlds ObservatoryGiada Arney
7:45 - 8:00 PMThe James Webb Space Telescope Engineering HistoryLee Feinberg

MONDAY, JANUARY 5

9:00 - 9:15AMGalaxies Across Cosmic Time with JWST and RomanAaron Yung
9:15 - 9:30AMThe Hubble Space Telescope: Next Era of DiscoveryJennifer Wiseman
9:30 - 9:45AMCosmic PathfindersRon Gamble
9:45- 10:00AMPreliminary Findings from the NASA Technosignatures DatabaseNick Siegler
5:30 - 5:45PMHabitable Worlds Observatory
From Gas to Galaxies to Life in the Universe		Kevin France
5:45 - 6:00PMSpace Servicing: From Hubble to Habitable WorldsJohn Grunsfeld
6:00 - 6:15PMSupernova Cosmology with RomanRebekah Hounsell
6:15- 6:30PMWhat Even is Bayesian Analysis, and Why Do I Care?Natasha Latouf

TUESDAY, JANUARY 6

9:00 - 9:15AMRevealing the Faintest Galaxies in the Nearby Universe with RomanAaron Yung
9:15 - 9:30AMOpen Science Training for ResearchersJennifer Wiseman
9:30 - 9:45AMUniverse in 24 hoursRon Gamble
9:45- 10:00AMBeyond ADS: SciX as the Next-Generation Platform for Earth and Space Science ResearchNick Siegler
5:30 - 5:45PMFrom Ground Tests to Science with the Wide Field InstrumentKevin France
5:45 - 6:00PMHabitable Worlds Observatory and the Search for LifeJohn Grunsfeld
6:00 - 6:15PMLaser Interferometry Space Antenna : Measuring Low Frequency Gravitational Waves from the UniverseRebekah Hounsell
6:15- 6:30PMOur Cosmic Roots, Kinship, and Destiny with the Habitable Worlds ObservatoryNatasha Latouf

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7

9:00 - 9:15AMWhat Can Roman Do for You? Explore Its Four Community-Defined SurveysKaroline Gilbert
9:15 - 9:30AMGalaxiesBenne Holwerda
9:30 - 9:45AMThe NASA Exoplanet Science Institute: Making Exoplanet Science EasierCatherine Clark
5:30 - 5:45PMScience from the Roman Space Telescope Galactic Bulge Time-Domain SurveyRobby Wilson
5:45 - 6:00PMThe Pandora SmallSat: Exploring Exoplanet AtmospheresThomas Barclay
6:00 - 6:15PMHow Did the Universe Become Habitable? Get Involved with NASA's Cosmic Origins GroupSabrina Stierwalt

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

9:00 - 9:15AMScience with Petabyte-Scale Data: Cloud PlatformsThomas Dutkiewicz
9:15 - 9:30AMThe Future of the Transiting Exoplanet Survey SatelliteNicole Schanche
9:30 - 9:45AMIs There an Atmosphere on the Habitable-Zone Planet TRAPPIST-1 e?Nestor Espinoza