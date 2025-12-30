2026 AAS Hyperwall Schedule

247th American Astronomical Society (AAS) Meeting
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #401 for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 4
|6:45 - 7:00 PM
|Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope
|Dominic Benford
|7:00 - 7:15 PM
|Storytelling with NASA: Eyes on Exoplanets
|Anjali Tripathi
|7:15 - 7:30 PM
|Roman Space Telescope Update
|Julie McEnery
|7:30 - 7:45 PM
|The Search for Life in the Universe with Habitable Worlds Observatory
|Giada Arney
|7:45 - 8:00 PM
|The James Webb Space Telescope Engineering History
|Lee Feinberg
MONDAY, JANUARY 5
|9:00 - 9:15AM
|Galaxies Across Cosmic Time with JWST and Roman
|Aaron Yung
|9:15 - 9:30AM
|The Hubble Space Telescope: Next Era of Discovery
|Jennifer Wiseman
|9:30 - 9:45AM
|Cosmic Pathfinders
|Ron Gamble
|9:45- 10:00AM
|Preliminary Findings from the NASA Technosignatures Database
|Nick Siegler
|5:30 - 5:45PM
|Habitable Worlds Observatory
From Gas to Galaxies to Life in the Universe
|Kevin France
|5:45 - 6:00PM
|Space Servicing: From Hubble to Habitable Worlds
|John Grunsfeld
|6:00 - 6:15PM
|Supernova Cosmology with Roman
|Rebekah Hounsell
|6:15- 6:30PM
|What Even is Bayesian Analysis, and Why Do I Care?
|Natasha Latouf
TUESDAY, JANUARY 6
|9:00 - 9:15AM
|Revealing the Faintest Galaxies in the Nearby Universe with Roman
|Aaron Yung
|9:15 - 9:30AM
|Open Science Training for Researchers
|Jennifer Wiseman
|9:30 - 9:45AM
|Universe in 24 hours
|Ron Gamble
|9:45- 10:00AM
|Beyond ADS: SciX as the Next-Generation Platform for Earth and Space Science Research
|Nick Siegler
|5:30 - 5:45PM
|From Ground Tests to Science with the Wide Field Instrument
|Kevin France
|5:45 - 6:00PM
|Habitable Worlds Observatory and the Search for Life
|John Grunsfeld
|6:00 - 6:15PM
|Laser Interferometry Space Antenna : Measuring Low Frequency Gravitational Waves from the Universe
|Rebekah Hounsell
|6:15- 6:30PM
|Our Cosmic Roots, Kinship, and Destiny with the Habitable Worlds Observatory
|Natasha Latouf
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7
|9:00 - 9:15AM
|What Can Roman Do for You? Explore Its Four Community-Defined Surveys
|Karoline Gilbert
|9:15 - 9:30AM
|Galaxies
|Benne Holwerda
|9:30 - 9:45AM
|The NASA Exoplanet Science Institute: Making Exoplanet Science Easier
|Catherine Clark
|5:30 - 5:45PM
|Science from the Roman Space Telescope Galactic Bulge Time-Domain Survey
|Robby Wilson
|5:45 - 6:00PM
|The Pandora SmallSat: Exploring Exoplanet Atmospheres
|Thomas Barclay
|6:00 - 6:15PM
|How Did the Universe Become Habitable? Get Involved with NASA's Cosmic Origins Group
|Sabrina Stierwalt
THURSDAY, JANUARY 8
|9:00 - 9:15AM
|Science with Petabyte-Scale Data: Cloud Platforms
|Thomas Dutkiewicz
|9:15 - 9:30AM
|The Future of the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite
|Nicole Schanche
|9:30 - 9:45AM
|Is There an Atmosphere on the Habitable-Zone Planet TRAPPIST-1 e?
|Nestor Espinoza