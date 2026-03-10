March 2026 Satellite Puzzler

Every month, NASA Earth Observatory features a puzzling satellite image. The March 2026 puzzler appears above.

Your Challenge

Identify the location shown in this satellite image. Share what clues you see, where you think it is, and what makes this place interesting or unique to you.

How to Answer

Submit your response using this form and select “Puzzler Answer” as the topic. Please include your preferred name or alias.

You can keep it simple and just guess the location. Want to impress us? Tell us which satellite and instrument captured the image, which spectral bands were used, or point out a subtle detail about the geology or history of the area. If something catches your eye, or if this is your home or means something to you, we’d love to hear about it.

The Prize

We can’t offer prize money or a trip to space to see Earth like satellites and astronauts do. But we can offer something almost as rewarding: puzzler bragging rights.

Within a week of the challenge, we’ll post the answer at the top of this page, along with a link to an Earth Observatory Image of the Day story that explains the image in more detail. We’ll give a shout-out to the first person who correctly guesses the location, and we may also highlight readers who share especially thoughtful or interesting answers on our blog.

Until then, zoom in, look closely, and enjoy the challenge. See you at the reveal!