2025 NASA Space Apps Challenge

Join the 2025 NASA International Space Apps Challenge: Learn, Launch, Lead

On October 4–5, 2025, NASA—along with 14 international space agency partners—invites scientists, engineers, coders, designers, storytellers, and space enthusiasts of all kinds to take part in the 2025 NASA International Space Apps Challenge. This two-day global hackathon brings together diverse teams to tackle real-world problems using NASA’s open data, alongside space-based data from agencies around the world.

This year’s theme, Learn, Launch, Lead, encourages participants to:

Learn new skills and deepen their understanding of STEM,

new skills and deepen their understanding of STEM, Launch bold ideas by transforming open data into actionable solutions, and

bold ideas by transforming open data into actionable solutions, and Lead communities in pioneering innovation and discovery.

Participants will collaborate to develop creative, open-source projects that address Earth and space-related challenges. Whether you're a seasoned developer, an aspiring student, or a creative thinker, there's a place for you in this global movement.

Together, we’ll use the power of open data and global collaboration to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges—on Earth and beyond.

Learn more and register now!