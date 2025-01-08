3 min read
NASA Science at AMS Hyperwall Schedule, January 13-16, 2025
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #401) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
6:10 - 6:25 PM
The Golden Age of Ocean Science: How NASA’s Newest Missions Advance the Study of Oceans in our Earth System
Dr. Karen St. Germain
6:25 - 6:40 PM
Integration of Vantage Points and Approaches for Earth System Science
Dr. Jack Kaye
6:45 - 7:00 PM
Helio Big Year Wind-Down and a Look Ahead
Dr. Joseph Westlake
7:00 - 7:15 PM
Chasing Snowstorms with Airplanes: An Overview of the IMPACTS Field Campaign
John Yorks
Lynn McMurdie
7:15 - 7:30 PM
NASA Earth Action Empowering Health and Air Quality Communities
Dr. John Haynes
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
10:00 - 10:15 AM
Inclusive Earthdata Applications for Gender-Sensitive Solutions in Climate Mitigation
Hannah Townley
10:15 - 10:30 AM
Climate Adaptation Science Investigators (CASI): Enhancing Climate Resilience at NASA
Cynthia Rosenzweig
10:30 - 10:45 AM
From Orbit to Earth: Exploring the LEO Science Digest
Jeremy Goldstein
12:00 - 12:15 PM
Visualizaiton of the May 10-11 ‘Gannon’ Geospace Storm
Michael Wiltberger
12:15 - 12:30 PM
Explore Space Weather Through the Community Coordinated Modeling Center and OpenSpace
Elana Resnick
12:30 - 12:45 PM
Satellite Needs Working Group (SNWG): US Government Agencies’ Source of NASA ESD-wide Earth Observations solutions
Natasha Sadoff
12:45 - 1:00 PM
Connecting Satellite Data to the One Health Approach
Helena Chapman
1:00 - 1:15 PM
A Bird’s-Eye View of Pollution in Asian Megacities
Laura Judd
1:15 - 1:30 PM
Space Weather at Mars Gina DiBraccio
Jamie Favors
3:00 - 3:15 PM
Open Science: Creating a Culture of Innovation and Collaboration
Lauren Perkins
3:15 - 3:30 PM
NASA’s Early Career Reseach Program Paving the Way
Cynthia Hall
Yaítza Luna-Cruz
3:30 - 3:45 PM
SciX: Accelerating Discovery of NASA’s Science through Open Science and Domain Integration
Anna Kelbert
6:15 - 6:30 PM
Using NASA IMERG to Detect Extreme Rainfall Within Data Deserts
Owen Kelley
George Huffman
6:30 - 6:45 PM
Satellite Remote Sensing of Aerosols Around the World
Rob Levy
6:45 - 7:00 PM
The Sun, Space Weather, and You
Jim Spann
Erin Lynch
7:00 - 7:15 PM
Eyes on the Stars: The Building of a 21st-century Solar Observatory
Ame Fox
Dr. Elsayed Talaat
7:15 - 7:30 PM
NASA ESTO: Launchpad for Novel Earth Science Technologies
Michael Seablom
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
10:00 - 10:15 AM
Parker Solar Probe Outreach and the Power of Indigenous Thought Leaders
Troy Cline
10:15 - 10:30 AM
Forecasting Extreme Weather Events at Local Scales with NASA High-Resolution Models
Gary Partyka
10:30 - 10:45 AM
North American Land Data Assimilation System: Informing Water and Agricultural Management Applications with NASA Modeling and Remote Sensing
Sujay Kumar
12:00 - 12:15 PM
Life After Launch: A Snapshot of the First 9 Months of NASA’s PACE Mission
Carina Poulin
12:15 - 12:30 PM
Space Weather and the May 2024 Geomagnetic Storm
Antti Pulkkinen
12:30 - 12:45 PM
Geospace Dynamics Constellation: The Space Weather Rosetta Stone
Dr. Katherine Garcia Gage
12:45 - 1:00 PM
Monitoring Sea Level Change using ICESat-2 and other NASA EO Missions
Aimee Neeley
1:00 - 1:15 PM
Space Weather Center of Excellence CLEAR: All-CLEAR SEP Forecast
Lulu Zhao
1:15 - 1:30 PM
Harnessing the Power of NASA Earth Observations for a Resilient Water Future
Stephanie Granger
3:00 - 3:15 PM
From EARTHDATA to Action: Enabling Earth Science Data to Serve Society
Jim O’Sullivan
Yaitza Luna-Cruz
3:15 - 3:30 PM
GMAO and GEOS Related Talk TBD
Christine Bloecker
3:30 - 3:45 PM
Live Heliophysics Kahoot! Quiz Bowl
Jimmy Acevedo
3:45 - 4:00 PM
Parker Solar Probe
Nour Rawaf
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
10:00 - 10:15 AM
Sounds of Space: Sonification with CDAWeb
Alex Young
10:30 - 10:45 AM
Developing the Future of Microwave Sounding Data: Benefits and Opportunities
Ed Kim
