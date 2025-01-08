3 min read

A Rover Retrospective: Turning Trials to Triumphs in 2024

A look back at a few Mars 2020 mission highlights of 2024  

Perseverance’s past year operating on the surface of Mars was filled with some of the mission’s highest highs, but also some of its greatest challenges. True to its name and its reputation as a mission that overcomes challenges, Perseverance and its team of scientists and engineers turned trials to triumphs in yet another outstanding year for the mission. There’s a lot to celebrate about Perseverance’s past year on Mars, but here are three of my top mission moments this year, in the order in which they happened. 

1. SHERLOC’s cover opens 

A close-up photo of an instrument on the Perseverance rover shows — against a blurred background of light tan-orange terrain — a metallic structure at the top of the frame, dusted with fine orange powder in some places. Pointing down from that is a short, barrel-shaped extension. Attached to the bottom of that is a “D”-shaped cover, attached to the mouth of the barrel on the right by a cylindrical hinge, fully opened toward the right, to an angle greater than 180 degrees.
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover captured this image of its SHERLOC instrument (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals), showing the cover mechanism of SHERLOC’s Autofocus and Context Imager camera (ACI) in a nearly open configuration. The rover acquired this image using its Left Mastcam-Z camera — one of a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast — on March 3, 2024 (sol 1079, or Martian day 1,079 of the Mars 2020 mission), at the local mean solar time of 12:18:41.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

In early January the SHERLOC instrument’s cover mechanism stopped responding during a routine attempt to acquire data on a rock outcrop in the Margin unit. After six weeks of team diagnostics, the SHERLOC instrument was declared offline and many of us feared that the instrument had met its end. In early March, the team made significant progress in driving the cover to a more open position. Then, to everyone’s surprise, the SHERLOC cover moved unexpectedly to a nearly completely open position during a movement of the arm on sol 1077. I remember staring in wonder at the image of the cover (taken on sol 1079), feeling real optimism for the first time that SHERLOC could be recovered. The team spent the next few months developing a new plan for operating SHERLOC with its cover open, and the instrument was declared back online at the end of June.  

2. A potential biosignature at Cheyava Falls  

A color image of a Mars rock shows a smooth band of orange-tan down the center of the image, flanked by lumpy strips of lighter materials, smooth and in shades of light mint green and turquoise. The center portion shows innumerable small spots — light tan, outlined in very dark gray.
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover captured this image of "leopard spots" on a rock nicknamed "Cheyava Falls" on July 18, 2024 — sol 1212. or the 1,212th Martian day of the mission. Running the length of the rock are large white calcium sulfate veins. Between those veins are bands of material whose reddish color suggests the presence of hematite, one of the minerals that gives Mars its distinctive rusty hue. Scientists are particularly interested in the millimeter-size, irregularly shaped light patches on the central reddish band (from lower left to upper right of the image) that resemble leopard spots. Perseverance captured the image using a camera called WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering), part of the SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) instrument suite located on the end of Perseverance's robotic arm.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

No top list would be complete without Perseverance’s discovery in July 2024 of a potential biosignature in the form of sub-millimeter-scale “leopard spots” at an outcrop called Cheyava Falls. These features, which formed during chemical reactions within the rock, have dark rims and light cores and occur together with organic carbon. On Earth, these chemical reactions are often driven by or associated with microbes. Although we can’t say for sure that microbes were involved in the formation of the leopard spots at Cheyava Falls, this question can be answered when Perseverance’s samples are returned to Earth. In the meantime, this rock remains one of the most compelling rocks discovered on Mars.  

3. Arrival at Witch Hazel Hill 

A color image from the Martian surface shows uneven yellow-tan ground leading up to the base of a hill, where the smoother ground dotted with small rocks turns into an outcropping of much larger rocks. That outcropping is on the horizon, which runs diagonally in the image, from the upper left side to the top right of the frame.
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image at the top of Witch Hazel Hill, of the South Arm and Minnie Hill outcrops. Perseverance used its Left Navigation Camera (Navcam) — which also aids in driving — located high on the rover's mast. The rover captured the image on Dec. 16, 2024 (sol 1359, or Martian day 1,359 of the Mars 2020 mission), at the local mean solar time of 13:26:38.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Closing out 2024 on a high note, in mid-December Perseverance arrived at the top of a sequence of rock exposed on the western edge of the Jezero crater rim called Witch Hazel Hill. These rocks pre-date the formation of Jezero crater and could be amongst the oldest rocks exposed on the surface of Mars. These rocks have the potential to tell us about a period of solar system history not well-preserved on our own planet Earth, and they may record important clues about the early history and habitability of Mars. Witch Hazel Hill first caught my attention during landing site selection several years ago, when we were debating the merits of landing Perseverance in Jezero versus sites outside the crater. At the time, this area seemed just out of reach for a Jezero-focused mission, so I’m thrilled that the rover is now exploring this site!   

The Mars 2020 mission had its ups and downs and a fair share of surprises during 2024, but we are looking ahead to 2025 with excitement, as Perseverance continues to explore and sample the Jezero crater rim.

Written by Katie Stack Morgan, Mars 2020 Deputy Project Scientist

