Curiosity Blog, Sols 5063-5069 Rocks and Chips

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image of chip-shaped crystal forms using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm, on November 7, 2026, Sol 5067 of the Mars Science Laboratory Mission, at 14:07:35 UTC. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Written by William Farrand, Senior Research Scientist, Space Science Institute

Earth planning date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

This week Curiosity has been completing its drill campaign at the “Nazca” drill hole. This is an area characterized by bedrock containing disk-shaped (or in a liberal interpretation, potato chip shaped … see linked image) crystal forms. A key objective has been to better characterize these chip-shaped features. Drill samples were delivered to the Sample Analysis for Mars (SAM) instrument. While the SAM analysis was on-going, Monday’s plan included a ChemCam LIBS observation of another crystal-form, “Ahi Veremos,” more Mastcam frames to fill out a mosaic of the Nazca near to mid-field, and environmental observations including a large dust devil survey, and horizon and atmospheric zenith movies.

Wednesday’s plan included two targeted science blocks with a LIBS depth profile of the “Colca” crystal-form and LIBS of the “Bermejo” target. A long distance Remote Micro-Imager (RMI) mosaic of rock clusters below the “Cordillera” ridge was also collected. Mastcam collected more frames of its Nazca mosaic, and more environmental observations were made.

Friday’s planning was for three sols with three targeted science blocks and a drive away from the Nazca drill site. A MAHLI mosaic of the side of the block that hosts the Nazca drill hole was planned. It was also planned to use MAHLI’s nighttime white-light and ultraviolet LED lamps for nighttime imaging of the crystal-forms. Mars’ moon, Phobos, was eclipsing the Sun and imaging of that event was prioritized. ChemCam LIBS observations were planned for each sol including a cluster of crystal forms, a resistant layer in the side of the Nazca block and a dark float rock. A long distance RMI mosaic of dark lenses beneath a planar surface on the “Mishe Mokwa” ridge was to be made. Another round of environmental observation was also planned. Finally, Friday’s drive was to take the rover back towards its southerly trending route where Curiosity would continue its trek of exploration and discovery.