2 min read

Reaching New Heights to Unravel Deep Martian History!

This is an image of the rim that the Perseverance rover took on sol 383 (March 18th, 2022) when it was traversing the crater floor. Dox Castle is located at the top of the image in the far ground.
This is an image of the rim that the Perseverance rover took on sol 383 (March 19th, 2022) when it was traversing the crater floor. Dox Castle is located at the top of the image in the far ground.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

The Perseverance rover is reaching new heights as it ascends the rim of Jezero crater (over 300 meters in elevation higher than the original landing site)! The rover is now enroute to its first campaign science stop Dox Castle (image in the far ground) a region of interest for its potential to host ancient Mars’ bedrock in the exposed rocks on the rim.

Impact craters like Jezero may be the key to piecing together the early geologic history of Mars, as they provide a window into the history of the ancient crust by excavating and depositing deep crustal materials above the surface. Crater rims act as keepers of ancient Martian history, uplifting and exposing the stratigraphy of these impacted materials. Additionally, extreme heat from the impact can encourage the circulation of fluids through fractures similar to hydrothermal vents, which have implications for early habitability and may be preserved in the exposed rim bedrock. With the Perseverance rover we have the potential to explore some of the oldest exposed rocks on the planet.

Exploring such diverse terrains takes a lot of initial planning! The team has been preparing for the Crater Rim Campaign these last few months by working together to map out the types of materials Perseverance may encounter during its traverse up and through the rim. Using orbital images from the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) instrument, the science team divided the rim area into 36 map quadrants, carefully mapping different rock units based on the morphologies, tones, and textures they observed in the orbital images. Mapping specialists then connected units across the quads to turn 36 miniature maps into one big geologic map of the crater rim. This resource is being used by the team to plan strategic routes to scientific areas of interest on the rim.

On Earth, geologic maps are made using a combination of orbital images and mapping in the field. Planetary scientists don’t typically get to check their map in the field, but we have the unique opportunity to validate our map using our very own robot geologist! Dox Castle will be our first chance to do rim science - and we’re excited to search for evidence of the transition between the margin and rim materials to start piecing together the stratigraphic history of the rocks that make up the rim of Jezero crater.

Written by Margaret Deahn, Ph.D. student at Purdue University

Share

Details

Last Updated
Sep 16, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

In celebration of ChemCam’s milestone, here is a stunning image from its remote micro imager, showing details in the landscape far away. This image was taken by Chemistry & Camera (ChemCam) onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 4302 (2024-09-12 09:20:51 UTC).
5 min read

Sols 4304-4006: 12 Years, 42 Drill Holes, and Now… 1 Million ChemCam Shots!

Article4 days ago
Image taken by Curiosity of Mars at the "Balloon Dome" location
3 min read

Sols 4302-4303: West Side of Upper Gediz Vallis, From Tungsten Hills to the Next Rocky Waypoint

Article4 days ago
An image from the Martian surface shows light beige, rocky terrain under a sky that’s a cool, pale yellow and casts a haze across the scene. The camera’s-eye view from below the rover shows the robotic arm reaching for a large, flat rock just left of image center, and atop the rock is a circular indentation where it looks like a medium-sized coin was pressed into the dirt. A section of the rover blocks off the top quarter of the image frame, while a support rod stretches toward one of the rover’s wheels, at the right edge of the frame, where it’s viewed edge-on, so you can see the swirl of its spokes, and the ribbed tread of its wheel.
2 min read

Margin’ up the Crater Rim!

Article7 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

New InSight into the Red Planet Poster

All Mars Resources

The Perseverance Rover is parked among the tracks it made in the soil of Mars.

Rover Basics

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

Water carved channels and transported sediments form fans and deltas within lake basins in this image of Mars' Jezero crater.