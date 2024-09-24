3 min read

Sols 4314-4315: Wait, What Was That Back There?

An overhead view of one of Curiosity rover's six wheels. This shows a wheel with a zig-zag tread pattern, with several holes and broken areas around the tread surface.
A view of the right-middle wheel of NASA's Mars rover Curiosity, one of the rover’s six well-traveled wheels. Curiosity acquired this image using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm, on Sept. 22, 2024, sol 4312 (Martian day 4,312) of the Mars Science Laboratory Mission, at 18:37:41 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Earth planning date: Monday, Sept. 23, 2024

After a busy weekend of activities, Curiosity is ready for another week of planning. One of the activities over the weekend was our periodic check-in on our wheels to see how they are holding up on the rough terrain. The image shows the MAHLI view of the right-middle (RM) wheel, which is still holding up well despite taking some of the worst abuse from Mars.

We are planning contact science with APXS and MAHLI on “Burst Rock,” which is a target that has an interesting texture and has bright-toned clasts and a gray coating. It is part of the Gediz Vallis Ridge channel deposits and will help out understanding of the channel. Unfortunately, it was too rough to brush, but it is clean enough that we can still get good science data.

We are doing a lot of imaging and remote science today. We are taking Mastcam mosaics of multiple targets. “Log Meadow” is a target designed to get a look at the distribution of the white stones in the channel. “Grand Sentinel” is a target on the opposite side of our previous workspace, allowing us to document it from a different angle. “Tunnel Rock” and “Tombstone Ridge” are sedimentary rocks that may have ripple-like layers; examining the layer contours helps inform how rocks were formed. Lastly, “Gravel Ridge” is a target in “Arc Pass” where we are continuing to examine clasts and sedimentary layers. We also take a ChemCam LIBS observation of Log Meadow and a long-distance RMI image of “Chanbank,” another area of white stones. We round it off with a Navcam mosaic of the rover to monitor dust on the deck. 

After wrapping up the targeted and contact science, we’re ready to drive. As the science team had time to look a bit more at the data collected in that region, they discovered this target that was worth going back for. We are driving back to the area of the white stones to do more contact science on rocks that look similar to the elemental sulfur we saw earlier this year. Planning ahead, I got to scout this drive on Friday, laying out the safest path and looking for parking spots that were both good for communications as well as for doing contact science. The target “Sheep Creek” is about 50 meters (about 164 feet) to the northeast, which makes the drive a challenge — the resolution of our imagery at that range makes it harder to pinpoint these small rocks. We do have really good imaging in that direction, and the terrain isn’t super scary, so the Rover Planners are going to try to make it in one drive. During the drive, we will be taking a MARDI “sidewalk” movie (a series of images looking below the rover for the entire length of the drive), which will help document the channel. On the second sol of the plan, we do some additional atmospheric and untargeted science. We have a Navcam suprahorizon movie (looking at the crater rim to evaluate dust in the atmosphere) and a dust devil movie. We also have a ChemCam AEGIS observation, where the rover will autonomously select a target to image. Overnight, CheMin does an “empty cell” analysis to confirm that the system is cleaned out and ready for the next sampling campaign.

Written by Ashley Stroupe, Mission Operations Engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Share

Details

Last Updated
Sep 24, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image of a black-and-white striped rock using its Left Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast. This image was acquired on Sept. 13, 2024 (Sol 1268) at the local mean solar time of 12:40:29.
3 min read

A Striped Surprise

Last week, team scientists and the internet alike were amazed when Perseverance spotted a black-and-white striped rock unlike any seen on Mars before. Is this a sign of exciting discoveries to come?

Article1 day ago
Photos of Curiosity's rover wheels on Mars
3 min read

Sols 4311–4313: A Weekend of Engineering Curiosity

Article1 day ago
The photo taken by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity captured the image of a large fractured slab of bedrock
3 min read

Sols 4309–4310: Leaning Back, Driving Back

Article5 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

New InSight into the Red Planet Poster

All Mars Resources

The Perseverance Rover is parked among the tracks it made in the soil of Mars.

Rover Basics

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

Water carved channels and transported sediments form fans and deltas within lake basins in this image of Mars' Jezero crater.