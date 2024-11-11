2 min read

Sols 4359-4361: The Perfect Road Trip Destination For Any Rover!

A grayscale photograph of the Martian surface from the Curiosity rover captures medium gray, very uneven terrain in front of the rover, with many angular, lighter-toned, medium-sized rocks protruding from the smooth soil. The scene looks like soup with vegetable chunks floating on the surface. The bottom of the frame shows part of the rover, running from the middle left to the lower right corner of the image, including part of its robotic arm which carries a nameplate imprinted with “Curiosity” outlined in all capital letters, and to the right of that a line drawing of the rover.
NASA's Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image of its workspace, which includes several targets for investigation — “Buttress Tree,” “Forester Pass,” “Crater Mountain,” “Mahogany Creek,” and “Filly Lake.” Curiosity used its Left Navigation Camera on Nov. 8, 2024 — sol 4357, or Martian day 4.357, of the Mars Science Laboratory mission — at 00:06:17 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Earth planning date: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

After the excitement of Wednesday’s plan, it was a relief to come in today to hear that the drive toward our exit from Gediz Vallis completed successfully and that we weren’t perched on any rocks or in any other precarious position. This made for a very smooth planning morning, which is always nice on a Friday after a long week. 

But that isn’t to say that Curiosity will be taking it easy for the weekend. Smooth planning means we have lots of time to pack in as much science as we can fit. Today, this meant that the geology group (GEO) got to name eight new targets, and the environmental group (ENV) got to spend some extra time contemplating the atmosphere. Reading through the list of target names from GEO felt a bit like reading a travel guide — top rocks to visit when you’re exiting Gediz Vallis! 

If you look to the front of your rover, what we refer to as the “workspace” (and which you can see part of in the image above), you’ll see an array of rocks. Take in the polygonal fractures of “Colosseum Mountain” and be amazed by the structures of “Tyndall Creek” and “Cascade Valley.” Get up close and personal with our contact science targets, “Mahogany Creek,” “Forester Pass,” and “Buttress Tree.” Our workspace has something for everyone, including the laser spectrometers in the family, who will find plenty to explore with “Filly Lake” and “Crater Mountain.” We have old favorites too, like the upper Gediz Vallis Ridge and the Texoli outcrop. 

After a busy day sightseeing, why not kick back with ENV and take a deep breath? APXS and ChemCam have you covered, watching the changing atmospheric composition. Look up with Navcam and you may see clouds drifting by, or spend some time looking for dust devils in the distance. Want to check the weather before planning your road trip? Our weather station REMS works around the clock, and Mastcam and Navcam are both keeping an eye on how dusty the crater is. 

All good vacations must come to an end, but know that when it’s time to drive away there will be many more thrilling sights to come!

Written by Alex Innanen, Atmospheric Scientist at York University

Share

Details

Last Updated
Nov 11, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

A grayscale photo from the Martian surface shows parts of the Curiosity rover filling the right half of the frame, and the surrounding terrain filling the left half. The terrain is very rocky, with large slabs of light gray rocks — flat triangles, trapezoids and other shapes — mostly filling the upper-left quadrant of the photo. The lower quadrant shows the surrounding sandy soil, darker gray than the rocks, showing wavy lines like windblown dunes. The rover&#039;s wide, barrel-shaped wheel dominates the lower right corner of the frame, resting on the sand, with a few raggged holes showing wear-and-tear in between its zig-zag tread pattern. In the upper-right of the photo, another wheel rests atop one of the flat rocks, higher than the other wheel.
4 min read

Sols 4357–4358: Turning West

Article3 days ago
Katie Stack Morgan and Nicole Spanovich with the NASA Here to Observe Program students and faculty from Kutztown University.
2 min read

Mars 2020 Perseverance Joins NASA’s Here to Observe Program

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission has recently joined the NASA Here to Observe (H2O) program, where NASA planetary missions are partnered with universities to encourage undergraduate students from historically marginalized groups to pursue a career in STEM.

Article5 days ago
A close-up color photo from the Martian surface shows an area of pale orange, fine-grained soil, resembling a sheet of sandpaper. A large trapezoid-shaped stone sits atop that, filling most of the right two-thirds of the frame. The top surface of the stone facing the viewer is uneven, with numerous lines running left to right, suggesting it’s made of many layers.
3 min read

Sols 4355-4356: Weekend Success Brings Monday Best

Article6 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

New InSight into the Red Planet Poster

All Mars Resources

Rover Basics

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

Water carved channels and transported sediments form fans and deltas within lake basins in this image of Mars' Jezero crater.