Sols 4362-4363: Plates and Polygons

A curious curved fracture along a rock in the workspace became the target of our ChemCam LIBS laser shots called “Pioneer Basin.” ChemCam will then take a long-distance RMI looking back at Gediz Vallis channel, which we have been driving away from. Mastcam is focusing on taking two mosaics of areas of rocks that exhibit light- and dark-toned bands from orbit. We previously drove across these bands in January before we crossed the Gediz Vallis channel. Now that we are over the channel, we are about to drive on the dark, banded material once again. Mastcam is also imaging some interesting polygonal textures we see in a few rocks around the rover. To keep it simple, the science team named all four targets of polygonal rocks “Acrodectes Peak.”