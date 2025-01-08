2 min read

Sols 4416-4417: New Year, New Clouds

A grayscale image from the Martian surface shows a small gentle hill covered in dark gray rocky terrain, in the bottom quarter of the image. Above that is a light gray sky filled with glowing clouds resembling luminescent mother-of-pearl.
NASA's Mars rover Curiosity captured this image of noctilucent clouds using its Right Navigation Camera on sol 4401 — or Martian day 4,401 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission — on Dec. 23, 2024, at 08:57:15 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Earth planning date: Monday, Jan. 6, 2025

After our marathon holiday plan, we’re easing back into the new year with a standard two-sol plan. We did arrive today to the news that the drive hadn’t made it as far as we wanted, but luckily the rover planners determined that we were still in a good position to do contact science on two wintry targets — “Snow Creek” and “Winter Creek.” We also packed in lots of remote science with ChemCam using LIBS on “Grapevine” and “Skull Rock,” and we are doing long-distance imaging of the Texoli and Wilkerson buttes, and Gould Mesa. Mastcam will be imaging a number of targets near and far as well including “Red Box”’ “Point Mugu,” “Stone Canyon,” “Pine Cove,” and “Hummingbird Sage,” which will examine various structures in the bedrock. We can’t forget about the atmosphere either — we have a couple dust-devil surveys to look for dust lifting, but the real star of the show (at least for me) is the cloud imaging.

While we’re just into 2025 here on Earth, we’re also near the start of a new year on Mars! A Mars year starts at the northern vernal equinox (or the start of autumn in the southern hemisphere, where Curiosity is), and Mars year 38 started on Nov. 12.

We’re about a third of the way through autumn on Mars now, and the southern Martian autumn and winter bring one thing — clouds! Near the start of the Martian year we start seeing clouds around sunset. These are noctilucent (meaning “night illuminated”) clouds. Even though the sun has set in Gale Crater, the clouds are high enough in the atmosphere that the sun still shines on them, making them seem to almost glow in the sky. You can see this with clouds on Earth, too, around twilight! Mars year 38 will be our fourth year capturing these twilight clouds, and the Navcam images (one of which you can see above) already show it’s shaping up to be another year of spectacular clouds!

Written by Alex Innanen, Atmospheric Scientist at York University

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jan 08, 2025
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

A color photograph from the Martian surface shows an overhead view of a small area of pale orange terrain, with an apparent slab of rock in the center of the image surrounded by fine, sandy soil and smaller rocks. At the center of the image is a long, wide crack in the slab, running from almost the top center of the frame toward the lower-left corner. Also, a small corner of the slab appears broken off, from an “L” shaped crack near the upper-right corner of the image.
2 min read

Sols 4402-4415: Rover Decks and Sequence Calls for the Holidays

Article1 week ago
A grayscale photograph of the Martian surface shows very uneven rocky terrain, with bright-toned, flat, lined and multi-angled rocks covering the surface, with darker soil in between, looking like the entire foreground stretching off into the distance had shattered. The horizon is tilted slightly down toward the left. On the horizon, a rocky outcropping rises at center, looking like it was formed by layers of rock stacked upon each other, shifted slightly toward the left, making a wedge-shaped butte.
4 min read

Sols 4398-4401: Holidays Ahead, Rocks Under the Wheels

Article3 weeks ago
SuperCam Remote Micro-Imager (RMI) mosaic shows part of the target “Duran,”
3 min read

Perseverance Blasts Past the Top of Jezero Crater Rim

Article3 weeks ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

New InSight into the Red Planet Poster

All Mars Resources

Rover Basics

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

Water carved channels and transported sediments form fans and deltas within lake basins in this image of Mars' Jezero crater.