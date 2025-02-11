Suggested Searches

2 min read

Sols 4450-4451: Making the Most of a Monday

The headshot image of NASA Science Editorial Team

NASA Science Editorial Team

Feb 11, 2025
Article
A grayscale, extreme wide-angle image of brightly lit Martian terrain shows an exaggerated, curved horizon in the distance, with a large mesa rising in the top center of the image, and another on the left side. The entire field between that and the image foreground is covered in rocks of varying sizes poking out of the ground at various angles, with very few patches of flat ground. Most of the rocks are very light gray, almost white, compared to the gray of the soil. The Curiosity rover is casting a shadow at the bottom of the image, and one of its wheels is faintly visible in the shadow in the lower right corner, atop some rocks.
NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image of its brightly lit workspace and its right-front wheel in the shadows, perched on some tall rocks. The rover used its Right Front Hazcam (Front Hazard Avoidance Camera) to capture the image on sol 4449 — or Martian day 4,449 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission — Feb. 10, 2025, at 10:44:45 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Earth planning date: Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

Last Saturday around 20:00 Pacific Standard Time I saw a 22-degree halo encircling our mostly-full Moon and Mars; an entire planet hanging in the sky between our Moon and the atmospheric phenomenon. As I took in the view I wondered what our rover was doing at that moment… turns out the Sun had just risen over Gale crater and Curiosity was still asleep, waiting for her alarm to go off in about 2.5 hours for another full day of science. 

She wouldn’t start the weekend’s drive until Monday morning about 1:30, while I was still asleep waiting for my alarm to sound at 5:15. The drive’s data arrived on Earth about 5:30, and told us we drove until our time-of-day limit for driving — stopping about 36 meters (about 118 feet) away from Friday’s location. Unfortunately, our right-front wheel was shown to be perched on some tall rocks and we couldn’t quantify the drop risk if we unstowed the arm. We decided to play it safe and keep the arm stowed instead.

Today’s two-sol plan would normally be in “nominal” sols — meaning we’d get a full day of science and a drive on the second sol — but due to some DSN downtime on Earth we moved our drive to the first sol, therefore switching to “restricted” sols a bit earlier than usual after our last soliday. Even though we couldn’t plan contact science, we’re making the most of our plan with almost 90 minutes of remote sensing. Mastcam will take an approximately 24-frame stereo mosaic of Wilkerson butte to the north, and ChemCam will shoot their laser at a rock in our workspace named “Carbon Canyon,” as well as three separate RMI mosaics! We’ll then attempt to drive until our time-of-day limit of about 15:00 local Gale time, hopefully getting us to a more stable spot on Wednesday for contact science. The second sol contains our usual dust-devil surveys with Navcam, atmospheric opacity measurements with Mastcam, and a blind LIBS on a piece of bedrock the rover chooses autonomously.

Written by Natalie Moore, Mission Operations Specialist at Malin Space Science Systems

Share

Details

Last Updated
Feb 11, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

3 min read

Sols 4447–4449: Looking Back at the Marker Band Valley

Article 1 day ago
4 min read

Sols 4445–4446: Cloudy Days are Here

Article 5 days ago
2 min read

Sols 4443-4444: Four Fours for February

Article 6 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun, and the seventh largest. It’s the only planet we know of inhabited…

All Mars Resources

Explore this collection of Mars images, videos, resources, PDFs, and toolkits. Discover valuable content designed to inform, educate, and inspire,…

Rover Basics

Each robotic explorer sent to the Red Planet has its own unique capabilities driven by science. Many attributes of a…

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

The key to understanding the past, present or future potential for life on Mars can be found in NASA’s four…