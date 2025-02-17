Suggested Searches

2 min read

Sols 4454-4457: Getting Ready to Fill the Long Weekend with Science

The headshot image of NASA Science Editorial Team

NASA Science Editorial Team

Feb 17, 2025
Article
A grayscale photograph from the Martian surface shows extremely rough terrain covered in sharp rocks of many shapes and sizes protruding from the ground. The soil is mostly medium gray, while the rocks are lighter, including a bright, nearly white, tall pyramid-shaped rock at left in the image. A portion of the rover is also visible at the bottom left corner of the frame.
NASA's Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image, which includes the pyramid-shaped rock at left in the photo, the science target dubbed “Pyramid Lake,” using its Left Navigation Camera. The rover acquired the image on sol 4452, or Martian day 4,452 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission, on Feb. 13, 2025, at 14:22:06 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Earth planning date: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025

Curiosity is continuing to make progress along the strategic route, traversing laterally across the sulfate (salt) bearing unit toward the boxwork structures. The team celebrated the completion of another successful drive when we received the downlink this morning, and then we immediately got to work thinking about what’s next. There is a holiday in the United States on Monday, so instead of the typical three-sol weekend plan, we actually planned four sols, which will set us up to return to planning next Tuesday.

The first sol of the plan focuses on remote sensing, and we’ll be taking several small Mastcam mosaics of features around the rover. One of my favorite targets the team picked is a delightfully pointy rock visible toward the left of the Navcam image shown above. The color images we’ll take with Mastcam will give us more information about the textures of this rock and potentially provide insight into the geologic forces that transformed it into this comical shape. The team chose what I think is a very appropriate name for this Martian pyramid-shaped target — “Pyramid Lake.” The terrestrial inspiration behind this name is a human-made reservoir (lake) near Los Angeles with a big (also human-made) pyramidal hill in it.

On the second sol of the plan, we’ll use the instruments on Curiosity’s arm to collect data of rock targets at our feet, including “Strawberry Peak,” a bumpy piece of bedrock, “Lake Arrowhead,” a smooth piece of bedrock, and “Skyline Trail,” a dark float rock. ChemCam will also collect chemical data of Skyline Trail, “Big Tujunga” — which is similar to Strawberry Peak — and “Momyer.” We’ll also take the first part of a 360-degree color mosaic with Mastcam!

In the third sol of the plan, we’ll complete the 360-degree mosaic and continue driving to the southwest along our strategic route. The fourth sol is pretty quiet, with some atmospheric observations and a ChemCam AEGIS. Atmospheric observations are additionally sprinkled throughout other sols of the plan. This time of year we are particularly interested in studying the clouds above Gale crater!

I’m looking forward to the nice long weekend, and returning on Tuesday morning to see everything Curiosity accomplished.

Written by Abigail Fraeman, Planetary Geologist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Share

Details

Last Updated
Feb 17, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

2 min read

Sols 4452-4453: Keeping Warm and Keeping Busy

Article 3 days ago
2 min read

Sols 4450-4451: Making the Most of a Monday

Article 5 days ago
3 min read

Sols 4447–4449: Looking Back at the Marker Band Valley

Article 6 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun, and the seventh largest. It’s the only planet we know of inhabited…

All Mars Resources

Explore this collection of Mars images, videos, resources, PDFs, and toolkits. Discover valuable content designed to inform, educate, and inspire,…

Rover Basics

Each robotic explorer sent to the Red Planet has its own unique capabilities driven by science. Many attributes of a…

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

The key to understanding the past, present or future potential for life on Mars can be found in NASA’s four…