Sols 4479-4480: What IS That Lumpy, Bumpy Rock?

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image of its workspace, including two rocks in front of it with interesting textures, different from anything seen before in the mission. The rover took the image with its Left Navigation Camera on March 12, 2025 — sol 4478, or Martian day 4,478 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission — at 07:00:42 UTC. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Written by Ashley Stroupe, Mission Operations Engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Earth planning date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

The days are getting shorter and colder for Curiosity as we head into winter. So our rover is sleeping in a bit before waking up to a busy plan. Today I served as the Engineering Uplink Lead, managing the engineering side of the plan to support all the science activities.

We are seeing a lot of rocks with different, interesting textures, so Curiosity’s day begins with a lot of targeted imaging of this interesting area. The two rocks right in front of us (see image above) are different from anything that we have looked at before on the mission, so we are eager to know what they are. We are taking Mastcam images of “Manzana Creek” and “Palo Comado,” two of these interestingly textured rocks, and also of an area named “Vincent Gap,” where the rover disturbed some bedrock and exposed some regolith by driving over it in the prior plan. ChemCam is making a LIBS observation of a target called “Sturtevant Falls,” which is a nodule on the left-hand block in our workspace (on which we are later doing some contact science). ChemCam is also taking a long-distance RMI image in the direction of the potential boxworks formation (large veins), which is an area we will be exploring close-up in the future. There are also a Navcam dust devil movie and suprahorzion movie. Check out this article from November for more information on the boxwork formations.

After a nap, Curiosity wakes up to get in her arm exercise. I do not envy the Arm Rover Planner today (OK, maybe a little bit) in dealing with this very challenging workspace. The rock of interest (the left-hand rock in the above image) has jagged, vertical surfaces and a lot of crazy rough texture. Examining this rock is even more challenging because our primary targets are on the left side of the rock, rather than the side that is facing the rover. We are looking at two different targets, “Stunt Ranch,” which is a nodule on the rock, and “Pacifico Mountain,” which is the left-side face of the rock, with MAHLI and also doing a long APXS integration on Stunt Ranch. After the arm work, Curiosity is tucking herself in for the night by stowing the arm.

The next morning, after again getting to sleep in a bit, Curiosity will make some more targeted observations, starting with another dust-devil survey. ChemCam will make a LIBS observation of “Switzer Falls,” which is a target on the right-hand rock in the workspace (and in the image), an RMI of “Colby Canyon,” a soft sediment deformation, and “Gould,” which is another target on the boxworks formation. Lastly, Mastcam takes a look at “Potrero John,” yet another interestingly textured rock.

Curiosity will then be ready to drive away. Today’s drive is on slightly better terrain that we have been seeing recently, with fewer large and pointy rocks. Though, the mobility rover planners still have to be careful about picking the safest path through. We’re heading about 25 meters (about 82 feet) to another rock target named “Humber Park,” where we hope to do additional contact science. After the drive, we have our standard set of post-drive imaging, a Mastcam solar tau, and then an early-morning Navcam cloud observation.