2 min read

Sols 4191-4192: Communication

This image was taken by Left Navigation Camera onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 4190 (2024-05-20 07:37:47 UTC).
This image was taken by Left Navigation Camera onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 4190 (2024-05-20 07:37:47 UTC).
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Earth planning date: Monday, May 20, 2024

A number of national holidays are taking place around the world this week and next, unofficially marking the start of summer for residents of the northern hemisphere. Holidays and extended weekends are seen as a time to catch up with family and friends, often centered around food and meaningful conversation. As a Canadian, my family, friends, and several of my Curiosity colleagues back in Canada may be doing exactly that for Victoria Day right now as I write today's blog from St. Louis Missouri, where I am currently engulfed by the steady and deafening drone of a double brood of both 13-year and 17-year periodical cicadas communicating with each other, something that hasn't happened since 1803.

While Curiosity may not know a holiday, it too is transitioning to summer, with perihelion only just recently passed and (southern) summer solstice a mere couple weeks ahead. Curiosity's operations are not only supported by a number of team members located all over the world, but also by multiple spacecraft orbiting Mars (as well as their respective teams). These orbital assets provide vital communication relays, primarily from Mars to Earth. 

It was a pretty standard Monday plan for our intrepid rover, with the science team electing to utilize the rover's contact science instruments before a drive in the first sol of a two-sol plan. Activities focused primarily on the "Pine Creek" target, located roughly in the center of the prominent bedrock block just above the aptly designed QR code on Curiosity's arm. Post-brush compositional analyses by APXS and ChemCam were complemented by images acquired by MAHLI and Mastcam. Prior to a ~30 m dogleg drive, Mastcam also acquired images of "Fairview Dome," "Pika Lake," "Whitebark Pass," and "Wilkerson Butte." A lengthy DAN passive activity also featured prominently on the first sol. The second sol of the plan included ChemCam AEGIS, a Navcam suprahorizon movie, and SAM cleaning activity following up its atmospheric analysis over the weekend.

Written by Scott VanBommel, Planetary Scientist at Washington University

Share

Details

Last Updated
May 22, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

Perseverance’s afternoon view looking towards the northwest. The rocky terrain in the foreground is part of the margin unit that is currently being investigated by the team. Beyond lies Nereteva Vallis, an ancient river channel that the team hopes to explore in the coming weeks.
2 min read

Sols 1151-1152: Rocky Roads in the Margin Unit

Article53 mins ago
This image was taken by MAHLI onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 4187
4 min read

Sols 4188-4190: Aurora Watch on Mars

Article2 days ago
Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI)
3 min read

Sols 4186-4188: Almost there…

Article5 days ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

New InSight into the Red Planet Poster

All Mars Resources

The Perseverance Rover is parked among the tracks it made in the soil of Mars.

Rover Basics

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

Mars Exploration Science Goals

Water carved channels and transported sediments form fans and deltas within lake basins in this image of Mars' Jezero crater.