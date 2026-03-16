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Cañon Fiord’s Whirling Waters

Image of the Day for March 16, 2026

During the 2022 summer melt season, sediment plumes and fractured sea ice traced swirling eddies in a branch of the Nansen Sound fjord system in the Canadian Arctic.

NASA Earth Observatory

Mar 16, 2026
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A V-shaped fjord cuts through barren brown land, with one patch of swirling water marked by white sea ice and another one colored turquoise by suspended sediment. Glacial ice flows into the fjord in several places.
August 9, 2022

For most of the year, ice blankets the waterways of the northern Canadian Arctic Archipelago. But during the brief summer melt season, the stark white and gray landscape transforms into a colorful, dynamic environment. On a particularly striking day in 2022, sediment plumes and fractured sea ice traced swirling eddies in a branch of the Nansen Sound fjord system.

These satellite images show a section of Cañon Fiord, located about 115 kilometers (70 miles) southeast of the Eureka research station on west-central Ellesmere Island. Waters from the fjord flow into Greely Fiord, which connects to Nansen Sound and ultimately the Arctic Ocean. The images were acquired by the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8 on August 9, 2022.

Igor Dmitrenko, a physical oceanographer at the Centre for Earth Observation Science at the University of Manitoba, has studied eddies in the fjord system and notes that the water’s turbidity, a measure of its cloudiness, remains low during the ice-covered season. Freshwater runoff—and the sediment it carries—drops sharply this time of year, and the formation of 2-meter-thick sea ice shields the surface from wind, suppressing mixing that would otherwise resuspend particles.

Summer presents a contrasting scenario. The detailed image below (top) shows that the sea ice in this part of the fjord has broken up, free to drift with the currents and wind. Note that some of the pieces are likely icebergs that have broken off from nearby outlet glaciers. The second detailed image shows a similar scenario; however, in this case, it is sediment suspended in the water that is tracing the flow.

Blue fjord waters with white sea ice swirling in a circular eddy.
August 9, 2022
Fjord waters with sediment swirling in a circular eddy, making the water appear light turquoise.
August 9, 2022

Alex Gardner and Chad Greene, glaciologists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, pointed out that the sediment plume is mostly glacial flour—rock that has been pulverized by a glacier. Surface meltwater that gets under the glacier ultimately flushes the glacial flour into the fjord, making the water appear turquoise. Glacial flour is a critical source of nutrients, specifically iron. Soluble iron is a vital nutrient in marine ecosystems because most phytoplankton—the foundation of marine food webs—depend on it to grow. 

The glacial ice visible in these scenes comes from the Agassiz Ice Cap, one of five major ice caps on Ellesmere Island. Using data from NASA’s ICESat and the DLR-NASA GRACE missions, scientists have shown that glaciers in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago began shrinking rapidly in the mid-2000s and that the trend has persisted.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Story by Kathryn Hansen.

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A V-shaped fjord cuts through barren brown land, with one patch of swirling water marked by white sea ice and another one colored turquoise by suspended sediment. Glacial ice flows into the fjord in several places.

August 9, 2022

JPEG (11.98 MB)

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