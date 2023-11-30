Google’s ‘A Passage of Water’ Brings NASA’s Water Data to Life

The Google project also uses data from the GRACE and GRACE Follow-On missions --the former is a joint effort between NASA and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), while the latter is a collaboration between NASA and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). GRACE tracked localized changes to Earth’s mass distribution, caused by phenomena including the movement of water across the planet from 2002 to 2017. GRACE-FO came online in 2018 and is currently in operation.