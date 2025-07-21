Suggested Searches

2 min read

Bring NASA Science into Your Library!

The headshot image of NASA Science Editorial Team

NASA Science Editorial Team

Jul 21, 2025
Article

Calling all librarians! NASA sponsors dozens of research projects that need help from you and the people in your community. These projects invite everyone who’s interested to collaborate with scientists, investigating mysteries from how star systems form to how our planet sustains life. You can help by making observations with your cell phone or by studying fresh data on your laptop from spacecraft like the James Webb Space Telescope. You might discover a near-Earth asteroid or a new food option for astronauts.  Participants learn new skills and meet scientists and other people around the world with similar interests. 

Interested in sharing these opportunities with your patrons? Join us on August 26, 2025 at 1 p.m. EST for a 1-hour online information session.  A librarian and a participatory science professional will provide you with a NASA Citizen Science Librarian Starter Kit and answer all your questions. The kit includes everything you need to host a NASA Science Program for patrons of all ages. 

  • Editable poster to advertise event
  • Event prep guide (for the host and for the space)
  • Community connection ideas 
  • Editable event agenda
  • Handout for participants
Image collage with a QR code on the left and a NASA-themed flyer on the right featuring colorful illustrations of planets, stars, and the Sun. The flyer reads: “Calling all librarians! Invite your patrons to do NASA science! With our new librarian starter kit.” NASA logo appears at the top.

Scan the QR code above or go to https://shorturl.at/tKfTt to register for the session.

Side-by-side portraits of two women. On the left, a woman with glasses and a beaded necklace smiles while holding a teacup in a social setting. On the right, a woman in a blue button-up shirt smiles in front of a dark abstract background.
Kara Reiman, Librarian and Educator (Left) and Sarah Kirn, Participatory Science Strategist, NASA (Right)

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jul 21, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

3 min read

NASA Citizen Science and Your Career: Stories of Exoplanet Watch Volunteers

Doing NASA Science brings many rewards. But can taking part in NASA citizen science help…

Article 5 days ago
2 min read

Polar Tourists Give Positive Reviews to NASA Citizen Science in Antarctica

Article 2 weeks ago
2 min read

NASA Citizen Scientists Find New Eclipsing Binary Stars

Article 4 weeks ago