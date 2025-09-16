Suggested Searches

1 min read

Webinar Series: Teaching with EMERGE & GLOBE Mission Mosquito

The headshot image of NASA Science Editorial Team

NASA Science Editorial Team

Sep 16, 2025
Article
Six satellite images arranged to spell 'emerge': an ocean eddy shaped like an E, a glacier valley forming an M, bright blue ice ridges forming an E, green mountain valleys forming an R, a winding river shaped like a G, and a coastal water spiral forming an E.

Educators, join our free two-part webinar, and learn about bringing coding and citizen science to your learners!

The Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) program is a science and education program that focuses on advancing Earth systems science through data collection and analysis by citizen scientists. These webinars introduce GLOBE Mission Mosquito—a global program where students and community members collect environmental data—and EMERGE, a Florida-based but widely adaptable project that turns those data into insights about mosquito-borne disease risk.

Session 1 (Sept 17 at 6 PM ET): Introduction to EMERGE and GLOBE. You’ll learn how students can collect mosquito habitat and land cover data with the free GLOBE Observer app, then complete a guided coding assignment to visualize those observations on maps and explore connections with NASA satellite data. It’s a friendly environment for people who haven't coded before!

Session 2 (Sept 24 at 6 PM ET): We’ll regroup to review the coding assignment—troubleshoot issues, share sample outputs, and discuss strategies for adapting the lesson in classrooms, afterschool programs, and libraries.

Register for one or both!

Learn more about EMERGE

Learn more about GLOBE Mosquito Habitat Mapper

Last Updated
Sep 16, 2025

