The Ny-Ålesund Geodetic Observatory is located on the west coast of Spitsbergen, an island in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, shown in this image acquired with the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 9 on July 30, 2026. NASA Earth Observatory/Lauren Dauphin

More than 60 years ago, scientists at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center aimed a laser skyward and fired a pulse of light at an orbiting satellite equipped with special reflectors. By measuring the time it took for the light to return, they demonstrated a new, more precise method for tracking satellites.

Since then, satellite laser ranging (SLR) has grown more precise and more widely used. The technique now underpins many aspects of Earth observation, such as validating satellite orbits and mapping subtle changes to Earth’s surface. Pioneered at the Goddard Optical Research Facility—now the Goddard Geophysical and Astronomical Observatory—laser ranging is performed at more than 40 stations worldwide.

In 2026, the next generation of SLR, developed by NASA scientists and tested at Goddard, began to come online. On October 12, a faster, even more precise SLR system officially debuted at the Ny-Ålesund Geodetic Observatory in Svalbard, Norway, operated by the Norwegian Mapping Authority, a NASA partner. The observatory’s remote location in the Arctic archipelago is shown in this image, acquired with the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 9 in July 2026. It is the first NASA next-generation SLR system in operation and the northernmost SLR facility on Earth.

While the systems developed decades ago have been “workhorses” of the global laser tracking network, their age and the growing number of satellites have necessitated updates, said Stephen Merkowitz, project manager for NASA’s Space Geodesy Project. “We wanted newer systems that could track more objects, and track them more accurately and precisely,” he said.

The Space Geodesy Satellite Laser Ranging system fires at the Ny-Ålesund Geodetic Observatory in Svalbard, Norway, against a backdrop of aurora borealis on October 7, 2026. NASA/Julie Horvath (KBR)

Years of development, testing, and careful calibration produced the Space Geodesy Satellite Laser Ranging system now running at Ny-Ålesund. Among its features are lasers that can fire pulses thousands of times per second, up from tens of times per second, and sensors that can detect single photons, meaning that less light needs to be reflected back from a satellite.

Along with determining the orbits of satellites, SLR is critical for establishing the terrestrial reference frame, the foundation of modern coordinate systems and a common standard that allows measurements to be compared with one another. “If you want to know where your satellite observation is on a map, you need to have it in the proper reference frame,” Merkowitz said. In addition, tracking Earth’s center of mass, measuring changes in sea level and ice mass, studying the motion of tectonic plates, and maintaining global navigation satellite systems such as GPS, all rely on an accurate reference frame.

The far-north location of the Ny-Ålesund facility improves the distribution of SLR stations across the planet, making the whole network more robust. The location also allows the system to gather more data about polar-orbiting satellites, which include ICESat-2, GRACE-FO, and other Earth observation satellites. “From the station at Goddard [in Greenbelt, Maryland], we’ll catch the polar-orbiting satellites maybe two or three times a day,” Merkowitz said. “But from Ny-Ålesund, you’ll see them almost every orbit.”

Certain satellite missions may especially benefit from the Arctic location, he added. Take ICESat-2, designed to make precise observations of ice surface heights. Having a station tracking the satellite from an icy polar region could lead to more accurate measurements there. “When it’s over the ice, we want the calibration to be as good as possible,” Merkowitz said.

Innovations and lessons learned from the Svalbard installation will carry over to future ones, Merkowitz said. In particular, the Ny-Ålesund facility drove improvements in automation because the site is located next to a bird sanctuary. Access restrictions require the station to be remotely operated at certain times, such as during the summer breeding season for migratory birds. These capabilities can be refined and applied at other stations. NASA is currently building two more next-generation SLR systems to replace legacy instruments at Goddard and the McDonald Geodetic Observatory in Texas.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. NASA photo by Julie Horvath (KBR). Story by Lindsey Doermann.

Downloads July 30, 2026

References & Resources