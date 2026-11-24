October 26 November 11 NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison October 26 November 11 NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison October 26 November 11 Curtain Toggle 2-Up

A volcanic eruption in the shallows near Iwo Jima has extended the Japanese island’s famed black sand beaches, at least temporarily.

Signs of unrest began in late October 2026. On October 27, seismic sensors recorded a sharp uptick in activity, and Japan’s Meteorological Agency reported that the first photographs of the eruption were captured. Soon after, sensors on several satellites began to capture an array of observations.

The OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 9 captured the left image on October 26, when the coast was still quiet. On November 11, Landsat 9 got its first clear view of the land the submarine volcano has built (right). A shortwave-infrared signature, a sign of the eruption’s heat, is shown in orange. A faint gray volcanic plume drifts southeast of the vent, and a streak of floating pumice stretches across the water in the same direction.

A false-color backscatter radar image from the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite offered an even earlier look at the eruption. On October 28, despite heavy cloud cover, the radar detected a large disturbance in the water in the same area that erupted in December 2023. When the clouds cleared in early November, the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) and VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) sensors on NASA and NOAA satellites also captured signs of the ongoing eruption’s volcanic plumes and infrared signature.

Japan’s Coast Guard released a report on November 16 confirming the formation of new land connected to the pre-existing beach. The eruption appears to have added roughly 50 hectares (125 acres) of new beach, about the area of 90 American football fields. That would enlarge the island by about 1.7 percent. The new land adjoins the southeast beach where American troops landed on February 19, 1945, beginning one of the bloodiest battles in the history of the U.S. Marines.

The location of the eruption is no surprise to scientists. In addition to the 2023 eruption off the southeast coast, Iwo Jima had an eruption off its west coast in August 2025, said Daniel Slayback, a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

How long the new land will persist remains an open question. New land created by the 2023 eruption succumbed to wave action after just a few weeks, Slayback said. New land on volcanic islands has persisted more than a decade only a handful of times in recent times, including at Capelinhos, Surtsey, McDonald Island, and Home Reef, he added. “I imagine we’ll see this new land wash away within a few months,” he said. “But we’ll have to wait and see.”

Among the scientists watching closely is James Garvin, the chief scientist at Goddard and a geologist with a long-standing interest in how underwater volcanic eruptions create new islands and other landforms.

Typically, tephra-dominated eruptions like this form new land that is quickly “attacked” by ocean waves and other hydrologic forces, Garvin explained. An exception is when the eruption also injects certain types of lava that “cement” the ash into stronger material. “If we do see injection of basaltic-andesitic lava within the new materials, then it’s possible the new land could follow a pattern different from what we monitored in 2023,” he said.

NISAR will be especially valuable for tracking the site, Garvin said, because it makes frequent, high-resolution interferometric observations through clouds and can show whether the new land erodes, subsides, or grows. The satellite has already recorded major changes at the eruption site between October 28 and November 11.

NASA scientists will also analyze sub-meter-resolution imagery from commercial satellites through NASA’s Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition Program. These images can reveal subtle deformation features like rilles, fractures, and cracks that offer clues about the stability of the new land.

Both Slayback and Garvin have studied new volcanic land before. They were part of a team that monitored new land in the Kingdom of Tonga after an eruption in the Southwest Pacific but before most of it was obliterated during the highly explosive Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai caldera collapse and eruption in January 2022.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Michala Garrison, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Story by Adam Voiland.

Downloads October 26, 2026 November 11, 2026

References & Resources