2 min read

Hubble Spies a Diminutive Galaxy

A relatively small, oval-shaped galaxy, tilted diagonally. Its center glows brightly and dims gradually to its edge. Its center also holds a few small, blue, glowing spots where stars are forming and dark wisps of dust that cross the galaxy. The image has a black background on which many background galaxies and foreground stars are visible.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image reveals the dwarf elliptical galaxy named IC 3430.
ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Sun

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image reveals the subtle glow of the galaxy named IC 3430, located 45 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. This dwarf elliptical galaxy is part of the Virgo cluster, a rich collection of galaxies both large and small, many of which are very similar in type to this diminutive galaxy.

Like its larger elliptical cousins, IC 3430 has a smooth, oval shape lacking any recognizable features like arms or bars, and is missing much of the gas needed to form many new stars. Interestingly, IC 3430 does feature a core of hot, massive blue stars —an uncommon sight in elliptical galaxies — that indicates recent star-forming activity. Astronomers think that pressure from the galaxy ploughing through gas within the Virgo cluster ignited what gas IC 3430 had in its core to form the newer stars.

Dwarf galaxies are really just galaxies with fewer stars, usually less than a billion, but that is often enough for them to reproduce, in miniature, the same forms as larger galaxies. There are dwarf elliptical galaxies like IC 3430, dwarf irregular galaxies, dwarf spheroidal galaxies, and even dwarf spiral galaxies!

Download this image

Explore More

Hubble's Galaxies
@NASAHubble
@NASAHubble
@NASAHubble

Media Contact:

Claire Andreoli
NASA's Goddard Space Flight CenterGreenbelt, MD
claire.andreoli@nasa.gov

Share

Details

Last Updated
Aug 02, 2024
Editor
Andrea Gianopoulos
Location
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Related Terms

Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Hubble Space Telescope

Hubble Space Telescope in space with Earth in the background.

Galaxy Details and Mergers

Comma shaped curved cloud of gases in bright white edged with bright-pink star forming regions, and threaded with rusty-brown tendrils of dust at center and throughout the comma shaped merger. All set against the black of deep space.

Tracing the Growth of Galaxies

The field of view is filled with galaxies in all shapes, sizes, colors, and galaxy types. All against a black backdrop.

Hubble’s Galaxies

a large, face-on spiral galaxy fills the image. It's bright core is surrounded by pinkish-red dusty spiral arms