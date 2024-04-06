NASA’s New Hubble E-Book Spotlights Universe’s Best-Kept Dark Secrets

Dark energy is present in the room with you as you read, even within your body, but gravity is much stronger at smaller scales, which is why you don't fly out of your seat. It is only on an intergalactic scale that dark energy becomes noticeable — and since it’s everywhere, it even overwhelms the dark matter! Hubble has helped gather very precise measurements of the universe's expansion rate, but its findings underscore a nagging discrepancy. The universe is expanding faster now than was expected from its trajectory seen shortly after the big bang, and no one yet knows why.