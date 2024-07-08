NASA’s Begoña Vila Awarded 2024 Galician Excellence Award

This award comes from the Spanish Association of Galician Entrepreneurs of Catalonia (AEGA-CAT), a civic and social organization of entrepreneurs who seek to extend their vocation outside the country of Spain. The award honors individuals for their “profound human quality, their professional achievements, and their contribution to the development of Galicia and its respect for the culture and traditions of their land.” The award was presented to Vila July 5 at the 19th Gala Dinner of AEGA-CAT in Barcelona, Spain.