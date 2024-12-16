NASA’s Webb Finds Planet-Forming Disks Lived Longer in Early Universe

Hubble , A Hubble image of the massive star cluster NGC 346. The Hubble image shows the cluster in shades of blue against a black background punctuated by white stars of various sizes. Ethereal nebulosity, looking much like draped chiffon, dominates the image.

Webb , A Webb image of the massive star cluster NGC 346. The Webb view, in shades of pink and orange against a black background, is speckled with fewer stars than in the Hubble image of the same cluster. These stars are white and pink. Webb pierces through the cluster’s clouds to reveal more of its structure, which looks like twisted fibers.