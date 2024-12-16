7 min read

NASA’s Webb Finds Planet-Forming Disks Lived Longer in Early Universe

The center of the image contains arcs of orange and pink that form a boat-like shape. One end of these arcs points to the top right of the image, while the other end point toward the bottom left. Another plume of orange and pink expands from the center to the top left of the image. To the right of this plume is a large cluster of white stars. There are various other white stars and a few galaxies of different sizes spread throughout the image. Ten, small, yellow circles overlaid at various points across the image indicate the positions of the ten stars surveyed in this study.
This is a James Webb Space Telescope image of NGC 346, a massive star cluster in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy that is one of the Milky Way's nearest neighbors.
Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Olivia C. Jones (UK ATC), Guido De Marchi (ESTEC), Margaret Meixner (USRA)

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope just solved a conundrum by proving a controversial finding made with the agency’s Hubble Space Telescope more than 20 years ago.

In 2003, Hubble provided evidence of a massive planet around a very old star, almost as old as the universe. Such stars possess only small amounts of heavier elements that are the building blocks of planets. This implied that some planet formation happened when our universe was very young, and those planets had time to form and grow big inside their primordial disks, even bigger than Jupiter. But how? This was puzzling.

To answer this question, researchers used Webb to study stars in a nearby galaxy that, much like the early universe, lacks large amounts of heavy elements. They found that not only do some stars there have planet-forming disks, but that those disks are longer-lived than those seen around young stars in our Milky Way galaxy.

“With Webb, we have a really strong confirmation of what we saw with Hubble, and we must rethink how we model planet formation and early evolution in the young universe,” said study leader Guido De Marchi of the European Space Research and Technology Centre in Noordwijk, Netherlands.

Image A: Protoplanetary Disks in NGC 346 (NIRCam Image)

A Different Environment in Early Times

In the early universe, stars formed from mostly hydrogen and helium, and very few heavier elements such as carbon and iron, which came later through supernova explosions.

“Current models predict that with so few heavier elements, the disks around stars have a short lifetime, so short in fact that planets cannot grow big,” said the Webb study’s co-investigator Elena Sabbi, chief scientist for Gemini Observatory at the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab in Tucson. "But Hubble did see those planets, so what if the models were not correct and disks could live longer?"

To test this idea, scientists trained Webb on the Small Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy that is one of the Milky Way’s nearest neighbors. In particular, they examined the massive, star-forming cluster NGC 346, which also has a relative lack of heavier elements. The cluster served as a nearby proxy for studying stellar environments with similar conditions in the early, distant universe.

Hubble observations of NGC 346 from the mid 2000s revealed many stars about 20 to 30 million years old that seemed to still have planet-forming disks around them. This went against the conventional belief that such disks would dissipate after 2 or 3 million years.

“The Hubble findings were controversial, going against not only empirical evidence in our galaxy but also against the current models,” said De Marchi. “This was intriguing, but without a way to obtain spectra of those stars, we could not really establish whether we were witnessing genuine accretion and the presence of disks, or just some artificial effects.”

Now, thanks to Webb’s sensitivity and resolution, scientists have the first-ever spectra of forming, Sun-like stars and their immediate environments in a nearby galaxy.

“We see that these stars are indeed surrounded by disks and are still in the process of gobbling material, even at the relatively old age of 20 or 30 million years,” said De Marchi. “This also implies that planets have more time to form and grow around these stars than in nearby star-forming regions in our own galaxy.”

Image B: Protoplanetary Disks in NGC 346 Spectra (NIRSpec)

Graphic titled Star in NGC 346, Molecular Hydrogen in Protoplanetary Disk, NIRSpec Microshutter Array Spectroscopy showing brightness of 2.02- to 2.37-micron light of a star and its environment (plotted in yellow) and a star’s environment only (plotted in pink) on an xy graph of brightness versus wavelength in microns. Two wavelength bands, ranging from 2.05 to 2.07 and 2.16 to 2.18, are highlighted in red and labeled Hot Atomic Helium, He. A band from 2.11 to 2.13 in blue is labeled Cold Molecular Hydrogen, H 2. The spectrum of the star plus environment (yellow) has prominent peaks at 2.06 and 2.17 microns (He), and at 2.12 microns (H). The spectrum of the star’s environment only (pink) also has peaks at 2.06 and 2.17 microns (He), but not at 2.12 (H). The two spectra are offset vertically for readability. An inset shows them plotted with the same vertical alignment: the helium peaks on the star plus environment spectrum are slightly taller than those of the environment only.
This graph shows, on the bottom left in yellow, a spectrum of one of the 10 target stars in this study (as well as accompanying light from the immediate background environment). Spectral fingerprints of hot atomic helium, cold molecular hydrogen, and hot atomic hydrogen are highlighted. On the top left in magenta is a spectrum slightly offset from the star that includes only light from the background environment. This second spectrum lacks a spectral line of cold molecular hydrogen.
On the right is the comparison of the top and bottom lines. This comparison shows a large peak in the cold molecular hydrogen coming from the star but not its nebular environment. Also, atomic hydrogen shows a larger peak from the star. This indicates the presence of a protoplanetary disk immediately surrounding the star. The data was taken with the microshutter array on the James Webb Space Telescope's NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrometer) instrument.
Illustration: NASA, ESA, CSA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI)

A New Way of Thinking

This finding refutes previous theoretical predictions that when there are very few heavier elements in the gas around the disk, the star would very quickly blow away the disk. So the disk’s life would be very short, even less than a million years. But if a disk doesn't stay around the star long enough for the dust grains to stick together and pebbles to form and become the core of a planet, how can planets form?

The researchers explained that there could be two distinct mechanisms, or even a combination, for planet-forming disks to persist in environments scarce in heavier elements.

First, to be able to blow away the disk, the star applies radiation pressure. For this pressure to be effective, elements heavier than hydrogen and helium would have to reside in the gas. But the massive star cluster NGC 346 only has about ten percent of the heavier elements that are present in the chemical composition of our Sun. Perhaps it simply takes longer for a star in this cluster to disperse its disk.

The second possibility is that, for a Sun-like star to form when there are few heavier elements, it would have to start from a larger cloud of gas. A bigger gas cloud will produce a bigger disk. So there is more mass in the disk and therefore it would take longer to blow the disk away, even if the radiation pressure were working in the same way.

“With more matter around the stars, the accretion lasts for a longer time,” said Sabbi. "The disks take ten times longer to disappear. This has implications for how you form a planet, and the type of system architecture that you can have in these different environments. This is so exciting.”

The science team’s paper appears in the Dec. 16 issue of The Astrophysical Journal.

Image C: NGC 346: Hubble and Webb Observations

Hubble , A Hubble image of the massive star cluster NGC 346. The Hubble image shows the cluster in shades of blue against a black background punctuated by white stars of various sizes. Ethereal nebulosity, looking much like draped chiffon, dominates the image.
Webb , A Webb image of the massive star cluster NGC 346. The Webb view, in shades of pink and orange against a black background, is speckled with fewer stars than in the Hubble image of the same cluster. These stars are white and pink. Webb pierces through the cluster’s clouds to reveal more of its structure, which looks like twisted fibers.

Before and After

NGC 346: Hubble and Webb Observations

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world's premier space science observatory. Webb is solving mysteries in our solar system, looking beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probing the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. Webb is an international program led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

The Hubble Space Telescope has been operating for over three decades and continues to make ground-breaking discoveries that shape our fundamental understanding of the universe. Hubble is a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA (European Space Agency). NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt manages the telescope and mission operations. Lockheed Martin Space, based in Denver also supports mission operations at Goddard. The Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, which is operated by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, conducts Hubble science operations for NASA.

