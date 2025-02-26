NASA Open Data Turns Science Into Art

Guests enjoy Beyond the Light, a digital art experience featuring open NASA data, at ARTECHOUSE in Washington, D.C. on September 19, 2023. NASA/Wade Sisler

An art display powered by NASA science data topped the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, CA throughout December 2024. Nightly visitors enjoyed “Synchronicity,” a 20-minute-long video art piece by Greg Niemeyer, which used a year's worth of open data from NASA satellites and other sources to bring the rhythms of the Bay Area to life.

Data for “Synchronicity” included atmospheric data from NASA and NOAA’s GOES (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites), vegetation health data from NASA’s Landsat program, and the Sun’s extreme ultraviolet wavelengths as captured by the NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) satellite SOHO (Solar and Heliospheric Observatory). Chelle Gentemann, the program scientist for the Office of the Chief Science Data Officer within NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, advised Niemeyer on incorporating data into the piece.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Greg Niemeyer’s “Synchronicity” was displayed on Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, CA, in December 2024. A recording of the piece on the tower’s display and the original animation are shown here. The video art piece was created using open NASA data, as well as buoy data from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Greg Niemeyer/Emma Strebel

“Artists have a lot to contribute to science,” Gentemann said. “Not only can they play a part in the actual scientific process, looking at things in a different way that will lead to new questions, but they're also critical for getting more people involved in science.”

NASA’s history of engaging with artists goes back to the 1962 launch of the NASA Art Program, which partnered with artists in bringing the agency’s achievements to a broader audience and telling the story of NASA in a different and unexpected way. Artists such as Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell, and Annie Leibovitz created works inspired by NASA missions. The Art Program was relaunched in September 2024 with a pair of murals evoking the awe of space exploration for the Artemis Generation.

The inaugural murals for the relaunched NASA Art Program appear side-by-side at 350 Hudson Street, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in New York City. The murals, titled “To the Moon, and Back,” were created by New York-based artist team Geraluz and WERC and use geometrical patterns to invite deeper reflection on the exploration, creativity, and connection with the cosmos. NASA/Joel Kowsky

The use of NASA data in art pieces emerged a few decades after the NASA Art Program first launched. Several in-house agency programs, such as NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio, create stunning animated works from science data. In the realm of audio, NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory runs the Universe of Sound project to convert astronomy data into “sonifications” for the public’s listening pleasure.

Collaborations with external artists help bring NASA data to an even broader audience. NASA’s commitment to open science – making it as easy as possible for the public to access science data – greatly reduces the obstacles for creatives looking to fuse their art with cutting-edge science.

Michelle Thaller, assistant director for science communication at Goddard, presents the “Pillars of Creation” in the Eagle nebula to the ARTECHOUSE team during a brainstorming session at Goddard. The left image is a view from the Hubble Space Telescope, and the right view is from the Webb telescope. NASA/Wade Sisler

Another recent blend of NASA data and art came when digital art gallery ARTECHOUSE created “Beyond the Light,” a 26-minute immersive video experience featuring publicly available images from the James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope. The experience has been running at various ARTECHOUSE locations since September 2023. The massive potential for art to incorporate science data promises to fuel even more of these collaborations between NASA and artists in the future.

“One of the integral values of open science is providing opportunities for more people to participate in science,” Gentemann said. “I think that by getting the public interested in how this art is done, they also are starting to play with scientific data, maybe for the first time. In that way, art has the power to create new scientists.”

Learn more about open science at NASA at https://science.nasa.gov/open-science.

By Lauren Leese

Web Content Strategist for the Office of the Chief Science Data Officer