Comparing Off-World Rover Driving Distances

Description

This infographic illustrates the distances driven by various rovers on the surface of Earth’s Moon and Mars. Of the vehicles shown, the NASA Mars rovers Perseverance and Curiosity are still operational and moving across the surface; the figures shown for those two are distances driven as of Oct. 11, 2026. As of that date, Perseverance exceeded the distance record held by NASA’s Opportunity rover, which came to a final halt in 2018 at about 28.1 miles (45.16 kilometers) driven.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is managed for NASA by Caltech in Pasadena, California, built and manages operations of the Perseverance rover on behalf of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, as part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program portfolio.

For more about Perseverance: https://science.nasa.gov/mission/mars-2020-perseverance/