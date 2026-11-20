Description

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover captured these drifting clouds on Oct. 31, 2026, the 5,061st Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The rover uses its navigation cameras to capture post-sunset clouds, called twilight clouds, which appear for only a short time each fall over Gale Crater, which it has been exploring for more than 14 years.

Curiosity was built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is managed by Caltech in Pasadena, California. JPL leads the mission on behalf of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington as part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program portfolio.

To learn more about Curiosity, visit:

https://science.nasa.gov/mission/msl-curiosity/