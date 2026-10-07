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NASA’s PRIMA Spacecraft (Artist’s Concept)

A space telescope moves through space, illuminated by the vibrant red, blue, and purple hues of a cosmic nebula.
PIA26355
Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech
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NASA’s PRIMA Spacecraft (Artist’s Concept)

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This artist’s concept depicts the proposed design for NASA’s PRobe far-Infrared Mission for Astrophysics (PRIMA), which was selected by the agency in September 2026. The PRIMA observatory is the first in a new class of NASA astrophysics missions, called Probe Explorers, within the agency’s longstanding Explorers Program. By observing far-infrared light, PRIMA will enable scientists to study cosmic objects heavily obscured by dust, providing new insights into the formation of planets, stars, and black holes, and even how water on Earth came to be. If confirmed by the agency, PRIMA will be targeted to launch in 2033, for a planned five-year mission.

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