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Perseverance Navcam Image Marks Record Drive

Rover tracks press into the sand of a rocky, sloping Martian landscape, leading upward toward a distant ridge under a pale, hazy sky.
PIA26812
Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech
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Perseverance Navcam Image Marks Record Drive

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Rover tracks and a rocky Martian landscape are shown in this image captured by one of the navigation cameras (navcams) aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover on Oct. 11, 2026, the 2,006th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. During that sol’s drive, spanning 299.6 feet (91.31 meters), the mission passed a major milestone: pushing Perseverance’s total driving distance beyond that of the agency’s Opportunity rover, which logged 28.06 miles (45.16 kilometers) during its 15-year mission on Mars.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is managed for the agency by Caltech in Pasadena, California, built and manages operations of the Perseverance rover on behalf of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, as part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program portfolio.

For more about Perseverance: https://science.nasa.gov/mission/mars-2020-perseverance/

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