NASA Science at Commodity Classic Hyperwall Schedule, March 2-4, 2025
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #839) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
MONDAY, MARCH 3
|11:30 - 12:00 PM
NASA Earth Science at Work for American Agriculture
|Dr. Karen St. Germain
|12:00 - 12:30 PM
Connecting NASA Ag Resources in A Virtual Agricultural Innovations Laboratory (AVAIL)
|Alex Ruane
|12:30 - 1:00 PM
Panel on Extreme Weather Events in Agriculture
|Chris Hain
Eric Snodgrass
TUESDAY, MARCH 4
|11:30 - 12:00 PM
OpenET Farm and Ranch Management Support Tools
|Forrest Melton
|12:00 - 12:30 PM
Harnessing NASA Data for Agriculture: Education Resources from My NASA Data
|Desiray Wilson
|12:30 - 1:00 PM
Intro to Understanding Landsat and Helping Build the Future STEM Workforce with an Open Source, Low-Cost Handheld DIY Educational Tool, STELLA
|Mike Taylor