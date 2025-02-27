Suggested Searches

Commodity Classic Hyperwall Schedule

Earth Observer Staff

Feb 27, 2025
Article

NASA Science at Commodity Classic Hyperwall Schedule, March 2-4, 2025

Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #839) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.

MONDAY, MARCH 3

11:30 - 12:00 PM
NASA Earth Science at Work for American Agriculture

Dr. Karen St. Germain
12:00 - 12:30 PM
Connecting NASA Ag Resources in A Virtual Agricultural Innovations Laboratory (AVAIL)

Alex Ruane
12:30 - 1:00 PM
Panel on Extreme Weather Events in Agriculture

Chris Hain
Eric Snodgrass

TUESDAY, MARCH 4

11:30 - 12:00 PM
OpenET Farm and Ranch Management Support Tools

Forrest Melton
12:00 - 12:30 PM
Harnessing NASA Data for Agriculture: Education Resources from My NASA Data

Desiray Wilson
12:30 - 1:00 PM
Intro to Understanding Landsat and Helping Build the Future STEM Workforce with an Open Source, Low-Cost Handheld DIY Educational Tool, STELLA

Mike Taylor

