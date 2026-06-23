CSDA Selects Eight Commercial Satellite Data Providers for On-Ramp 2 Contract Awards

NASA’s Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition program (CSDA) announced contract awards with eight commercial satellite data providers offering a range of data types to support the agency’s Earth science research and application goals.

The CSDA program On-Ramp 2 Multiple Award contract is a firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) multiple-award contract with a maximum cumulative value of $476 million and a performance period through November 2028.

The CSDA IDIQ contract includes an on‑ramp provision that allows NASA to periodically reopen the solicitation, giving new vendors the opportunity to submit proposals. This mechanism also enables existing CSDA vendors to propose new data products, whether newly developed or derived from new instruments, that were not available during the original proposal period.

Newly Added Contract Holders

Vendor Sensor HydroSat Thermal Infrared Visible and Near-Infrared (VNIR) Ororatech Thermal Infrared - Medium Wavelength Infrared (MWIR) and Long Wavelength Infrared (LWIR) ImageSat Optical Multispectral Instrument (MSI) Satlantis Optical MSI / Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Kuva Space Hyperspectral - VNIR and Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR) Wyvern Hyperspectral - VNIR Orbital Sidekick Hyperspectral - VNIR and SWIR Muon Space Global Navigation Satellite System - Radar (GNSS-R)

Current CSDA Contract Holders with New Products

Vendor Sensor Airbus Optical MSI / Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) ICEYE SAR GHGSat GHG Emissions Planet Labs Optical MSI / Hyperspectral PlanetiQ Global Navigation Satellite System - Radio Occultation (GNSS-RO) Tomorrow.io Microwave Sounder

“NASA’s Earth science community relies on a diverse suite of observations from spaceborne, airborne, and in situ assets to better understand our changing planet,” said CSDA Project Manager Dana Ostrenga. “The commercial providers added through this latest CSDA contract on-ramp complement NASA’s existing Earth observation capabilities and our current portfolio of commercial partners, expanding the range of data available for evaluation and use. Together, these observations provide researchers with a more comprehensive view of Earth’s atmosphere, land, oceans, cryosphere, and solid Earth, helping advance scientific discovery and applications that benefit our communities.”

Following issuance of the contract awards, the selected vendors’ data products will be made available to authorized CSDA data users via the Satellite Data Explorer (SDX), CSDA’s web-based data discovery and data access tool that allows approved users to search, discover, access, task, and download the data the program has acquired from its commercial partners.

The Vendor Selection Process

The award process begins with the CSDA issuing a request for proposals that is posted on Sam.gov, the U.S. government’s official system for managing federal contract proposals. Interested companies then submit proposals to enter into an IDIQ contract with CSDA. A Solicitation Evaluation Board is formed to determine whether the proposals are competitive and meet the CSDA’s technical requirements for continuous observations, orbit platforms, and data that aligns with NASA Earth Science Division (ESD) goals. The CSDA makes its selections from the proposals that meet the requirements and then submits them to NASA leadership for approval. Once approved, the contracts are then awarded and the companies are able to get their data evaluated by CSDA. Once the evaluations are complete, the commercial data providers can then compete for competitive task orders through CSDA.

About the CSDA Program

NASA’s Earth Science Division (ESD) established the CSDA Program as the agency’s central mechanism for identifying, acquiring, and evaluating commercial Earth observation (EO) data. The program augments NASA’s and partner agencies’ Earth-observing capabilities by acquiring commercial satellite data that offer higher spatial resolution, increased revisit frequency, complementary measurement capabilities, and taskable observations. To learn more about the program, its commercial partners, data evaluation process, and more, visit the CSDA website.

Become an Authorized Data User

Commercial data discoverable through the SDX is made available to CSDA authorized data users. To become an authorized user, fill out the CSDA Program Data Authorization Form. Note: Use of SDX also requires an Earthdata Login.