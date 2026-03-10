Suggested Searches

Webinar 3/25: NASA CSDA Vendor Focus – Satellogic

Joseph Smith

Mar 10, 2026
Join us March 25 at 2:00 p.m. EDT to learn more about the data offered by CSDA program vendor Satellogic.

Satellite image of coastal Louisiana showing sediment plumes entering the Gulf of Mexico near river outlets, with surrounding wetlands and agricultural land patterns along the coastline.
Satellogic satellite imagery of coastal Louisiana shows sediment plumes entering the Gulf of Mexico, illustrating how Earth observation data can monitor coastal and environmental dynamics.
Image courtesy of Satellogic

Join us on Wednesday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (-04:00 UTC) to learn more about NASA Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) program vendor Satellogic and how to discover, access, and work with their high-resolution commercial datasets.

NASA's Earth Science Division (ESD) established the Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) program to explore the potential of commercial satellite data in advancing the agency's Earth science research and application objectives. The program aims to identify, assess, and acquire data from commercial providers, which may offer a cost-effective means of supplementing Earth observations collected by NASA, other U.S. Government agencies, and international collaborators.

Satellogic delivers high-resolution Earth observation imagery at scale through its vertically integrated satellite constellation. During this NASA CSDA program webinar, speakers will introduce Satellogic and its constellation of commercial Earth Observation satellites. Representatives will highlight current and future capabilities, including service-level monitoring at scale, and plans for global daily remapping. They will also discuss how these data products complement NASA Earth science data holdings for research and applications. In addition, presenters will address the services and tools available to data users, including how they can get expert assistance when using Satellogic datasets.  

