Entrepreneurs Challenge Prize Winner Uses Artificial Intelligence to Identify Methane Emissions

As global temperatures rise to record highs, the pressure to curb greenhouse gas emissions has intensified. Limiting methane emissions is particularly important since methane is the second largest contributor to global warming, and is estimated to account for approximately a third of global warming to date. Moreover, because methane stays in the atmosphere for a shorter amount of time compared to CO 2 , curbing methane emissions is widely considered to be one of the fastest ways to slow down the rate of global warming.