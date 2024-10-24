1 min read

Sinister Solar System

A witch appears to be screaming in space in this image from NASA's Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE).
Credits: NASA/WISE

Our universe is full of mysterious sights. Explore some of our most frightful finds from past Halloweens.

Top 10 Sinister Solar System Facts

  1. These eye-catching posters depict some of the universe's most mysterious astronomical phenomena with artistic flair.
    01

    NASA Posters Feature Cosmic Frights for Halloween

    Explore NASA's Galaxy of Horrors posters. Presented in the style of vintage horror movie advertisements, the new posters feature a "dead" galaxy, an explosive gamma ray burst caused by colliding stellar corpses, and ever-elusive dark matter.

    See the Posters

  2. The red giant star CW Leonis resembles orange-red cobwebs.
    02

    Hubble Celebrates Halloween With a Glowering, Dying Star

    A hypnotizing vortex? A peek into a witch's cauldron? A giant space-spider web? Nope, it's a Hubble image of the red giant star CW Leonis. The image comes just in time for celebrating Halloween with creepy celestial sights.

    Explore CW Leonis

  3. A line drawing highlights parts of this nebula that resemble the movie monster Godzilla.
    03

    A ‘Monster' Star-Forming Region Spied by NASA's Spitzer

    Do you see a monster in this picture? Do the bright spots near the top of the image look like the piercing eyes and elongated snout of Godzilla?

    More About the 'Monster'

  4. Animated GIF of comet/asteroid that looks like a skull.
    This animation was created using radar data collected by the National Science Foundation's 1,000-foot (305-meter) Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.
    04

    That Halloween When a Dead Comet Flew by Earth

    A large space rock zipped past Earth on Halloween in 2015. It most likely was a dead comet and, fittingly, it had an eerie resemblance to a skull.

    Explore

  5. The northern hemisphere is displayed in this global view of the surface of Venus as seen by NASA Magellan spacecraft.
    This image of Venus was taken by NASA's Magellan spacecraft.
    05

    Hellish 'Evil Twin' Venus Broils and Crushes Spacecraft

    It's a cloud-swaddled planet named for a love goddess, and often called Earth’s twin. But pull up a bit closer, and Venus turns hellish.

    More About Venus

  6. The Lucy fossil photographed in 2009.
    06

    Lucy Spacecraft is Named for a Skeleton

    Around Halloween 2021, NASA launched the Lucy mission on a journey to a part of our solar system that has swarms of mysterious Trojan asteroids. And the spacecraft is actually named for a skeleton! Lucy is named for a fossilized skeleton of a human ancestor, which was named for the Beatles song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds."

    Learn About Lucy's Name

  7. In this composite image, a pulsar, a pulsar wind nebula, and a low energy X-ray cloud combine to create an uncanny scene of a skeletal hand preparing to grab a glowing ember. The hand reaches up from the bottom of the image, the ghostly blue flesh and white bones representing pulsar wind nebula X-rays observed by Chandra. A bright white spot in the wrist is the pulsar itself. Just beyond the hand’s fingertips, near our upper right, is a mottled yellow and orange shape that appears to glow from within. This is the low energy X-ray cloud observed by Chandra.
    Pulsar wind nebulas like MSH 15-52 are clouds of energetic particles, producing X-rays, that are driven away from dead collapsed stars. X-rays from Chandra (gold and blue); infrared from the Dark Energy Camera KPNO Blanco 4.0m (red and blue)
    07

    NASA X-ray Telescopes Reveal the “Bones” of a Ghostly Cosmic Hand

    In 1895, Wilhelm Röntgen discovered X-rays and used them to image the bones in his wife’s hand, kicking off a revolutionary diagnostic tool for medicine. Now two of NASA’s X-ray space telescopes have combined their imaging powers to unveil the magnetic field “bones” of a remarkable hand-shaped structure in space. Together, these telescopes reveal the behavior of a dead collapsed star that lives on through plumes of particles of energized matter and antimatter.

    Learn More

  8. Animation of tumbling, cigar-shaped asteroid.
    Scientists think `Oumuamua must be very elongated because of its dramatic variations in brightness as it tumbled through space.
    08

    Mystery Visitor to Our Solar System is a Strange, Tumbling Object

    In November 2017, scientists pointed NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope toward the object known as 'Oumuamua - the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system. The infrared Spitzer was one of many telescopes to study 'Oumuamua in the weeks after its discovery that October.

    Explore 'Oumuamua

  9. NASA's Viking 1 Orbiter spacecraft photographed this "face" on Mars on July 25, 1976, while searching for a landing site for the Viking 2 Lander.
    09

    Strange, Alien Face on Mars

    NASA's Viking 1 Orbiter spacecraft photographed this region of Mars on July 25, 1976, while searching for a landing site for the Viking 2 Lander. Due to processing errors, the photo became famous because it resembles a human (or maybe alien?) face.

    Learn More About the 'Face'

  10. Pale blue planet Uranus is seen against the darkness of space in an image from the Voyager 2 spacecraft.
    An image of the planet Uranus taken by the spacecraft Voyager 2 in 1986.
    010

    'Sideways' Planet Uranus Likely Got Whacked

    Uranus is the only planet whose equator is nearly at a right angle to its orbit, with a tilt of 97.77 degrees – possibly the result of a collision with an Earth-sized object long ago.

    Explore the 'Sideways' Planet

Halloween at Home Activities

  1. 01

    Decorate Your Walls With the 'Horrors' of Our Galaxy​

    Learn more about zombie worlds, rains of terror, and flares of furry when you decorate your walls with the Galaxy of Horrors posters. Get in the sinister spirit and download the posters here.

    Download

  2. 02

    Carve a Pumpkin Like a NASA Engineer

    Our engineers are famous for designing spacecraft and telescopes, but did you know they were out-of-this-world pumpkin carvers? View their handiwork.

    See the Pumpkins

  3. 03

    Dress Up as Your Favorite Planet

    Looking for easy costume ideas this year? Become one of your favorite planets! Download these printable face cut-outs.

    Download

  4. 04

    Use Candy to Describe Rocks like a Scientist

    Pick your favorite Halloween candy bar and learn how to study rocks like NASA scientists do!

    Explore

  5. 05

    Travel to the Universe of Monsters

    In dark corners of the galaxy are worlds fit for creatures of the night. Explore the homes of Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula’s lair, the place where zombies roam, and more.

    Start Your Journey

Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Solar System Exploration

An illustration of the Sun and planets

Europa Clipper

A white rocket with Europa Clipper on top in its protective fairing lifts off the launch bad with a trail of fire and white, billowy smoke below.

Europa

Jupiter

Jupiter against black background of space


