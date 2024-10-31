5 min read

‘Blood-Soaked’ Eyes: NASA’s Webb, Hubble Examine Galaxy Pair

Two spiral galaxies take the shape of a colorful beaded mask that sits above the nose. The galaxy at left, IC 2163, is smaller, taking up a little over a quarter of the view. The galaxy at right, NGC 2207, takes up half the view, with its spiral arms reaching the edges. IC 2163 has a bright orange core, with two prominent spiral arms that rotate counter clockwise and become straighter towards the ends, the left side extending almost to the edge. Its arms are a mix of pink, white, and blue, with an area that takes the shape of an eyelid appearing whitest. NGC 2207 has a very bright core. Overall, it appears to have larger, thicker spiral arms that spin counter clockwise. This galaxy also contains more and larger blue areas of star formation that poke out like holes from the pink spiral arms. In the middle, the galaxies’ arms appear to overlap. The edges show the black background of space, including extremely distant galaxies that look like orange and red smudges, and a few foreground stars.
This observation combines mid-infrared light from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, and ultraviolet and visible light from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. The galaxies grazed one another millions of years ago. The smaller spiral on the left, cataloged as IC 2163, passed behind NGC 2207, the larger spiral galaxy at right.
Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

Stare deeply at these galaxies. They appear as if blood is pumping through the top of a flesh-free face. The long, ghastly “stare” of their searing eye-like cores shines out into the supreme cosmic darkness.

It’s good fortune that looks can be deceiving.

These galaxies have only grazed one another to date, with the smaller spiral on the left, cataloged as IC 2163, ever so slowly “creeping” behind NGC 2207, the spiral galaxy at right, millions of years ago.

The pair’s macabre colors represent a combination of mid-infrared light from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope with visible and ultraviolet light from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Image A: Galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207 (Webb and Hubble Image)

Two spiral galaxies take the shape of a colorful beaded mask that sits above the nose. The galaxy at left, IC 2163, is smaller, taking up a little over a quarter of the view. The galaxy at right, NGC 2207, takes up half the view, with its spiral arms reaching the edges. IC 2163 has a bright orange core, with two prominent spiral arms that rotate counter clockwise and become straighter towards the ends, the left side extending almost to the edge. Its arms are a mix of pink, white, and blue, with an area that takes the shape of an eyelid appearing whitest. NGC 2207 has a very bright core. Overall, it appears to have larger, thicker spiral arms that spin counter clockwise. This galaxy also contains more and larger blue areas of star formation that poke out like holes from the pink spiral arms. In the middle, the galaxies’ arms appear to overlap. The edges show the black background of space, including extremely distant galaxies that look like orange and red smudges, and a few foreground stars.
This observation combines mid-infrared light from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, and ultraviolet and visible light from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. The galaxies grazed one another millions of years ago. The smaller spiral on the left, cataloged as IC 2163, passed behind NGC 2207, the larger spiral galaxy at right.
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

Look for potential evidence of their “light scrape” in the shock fronts, where material from the galaxies may have slammed together. These lines represented in brighter red, including the “eyelids,” may cause the appearance of the galaxies’ bulging, vein-like arms.

The galaxies’ first pass may have also distorted their delicately curved arms, pulling out tidal extensions in several places. The diffuse, tiny spiral arms between IC 2163’s core and its far left arm may be an example of this activity. Even more tendrils look like they’re hanging between the galaxies’ cores. Another extension “drifts” off the top of the larger galaxy, forming a thin, semi-transparent arm that practically runs off screen.

Image B: Galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207 (MIRI Image)

Two spiral galaxies take the shape of a colorful beaded mask that sits above the nose and is angled from top left to bottom right. The galaxy at left, IC 2163, is smaller, taking up a little over a quarter of the view. The galaxy at right, NGC 2207, takes up half the view. IC 2163 has a bright white core, with two prominent white spiral arms that rotate counter clockwise and become straighter toward the ends. Its arms are dotted with pink. NGC 2207 has a very bright core that is larger. Overall, it appears to have thicker spiral arms that spin counter clockwise. This galaxy also contains more pink areas of star formation. In the middle, the galaxies’ arms appear to overlap. The black background of space shows extremely distant galaxies that are tiny, and often red and orange smudges, as well as a few blue foreground stars.
This mid-infrared image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope excels at showing where the cold dust, set off in white, glows throughout these two galaxies, IC 2163 and NGC 2207. The telescope also helps pinpoint where stars and star clusters are buried within the dust. These regions are bright pink. Some of the pink dots may be extremely distant active supermassive black holes known as quasars.
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

Both galaxies have high star formation rates, like innumerable individual hearts fluttering all across their arms. Each year, the galaxies produce the equivalent of two dozen new stars that are the size of the Sun. Our Milky Way galaxy only forms the equivalent of two or three new Sun-like stars per year. Both galaxies have also hosted seven known supernovae in recent decades, a high number compared to an average of one every 50 years in the Milky Way. Each supernova may have cleared space in their arms, rearranging gas and dust that later cooled, and allowed many new stars to form.

To spot the star-forming “action sequences,” look for the bright blue areas captured by Hubble in ultraviolet light, and pink and white regions detailed mainly by Webb’s mid-infrared data. Larger areas of stars are known as super star clusters. Look for examples of these in the top-most spiral arm that wraps above the larger galaxy and points left. Other bright regions in the galaxies are mini starbursts — locations where many stars form in quick succession. Additionally, the top and bottom “eyelid” of IC 2163, the smaller galaxy on the left, is filled with newer star formation and burns brightly.

Image C: Galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207 (Hubble and Webb Images Side by Side)

Hubble (UV+Visible) , The Hubble View cut from two views of the same object shown side by side.. The Hubble observation is at left, and the Webb observation is at right. Both show an angled pair of spiral galaxies, IC 2163 at top left, and NGC 2207, at bottom right. IC 2163 is smaller than NGC 2207, and they appear to be overlapping at the center diagonal. In the Hubble image, the galaxies’ cores appear white at the center, and more orange overall. Both galaxies have bright blue spiral arms, and are interlaced with dark brown, irregular dust lanes. Tiny galaxies and a few foreground stars dot the black background of space. There are no data along the bottom left, top right, and bottom right corners. In the Webb image, the galaxies’ cores appear bright white, transitioning to spiral arms that are also bright white, but flecked with pink dots. Tiny galaxies and a few foreground stars dot the entire black background of space.
Webb (MIRI) , The Webb View cut from two views of the same object shown side by side.. The Hubble observation is at left, and the Webb observation is at right. Both show an angled pair of spiral galaxies, IC 2163 at top left, and NGC 2207, at bottom right. IC 2163 is smaller than NGC 2207, and they appear to be overlapping at the center diagonal. In the Hubble image, the galaxies’ cores appear white at the center, and more orange overall. Both galaxies have bright blue spiral arms, and are interlaced with dark brown, irregular dust lanes. Tiny galaxies and a few foreground stars dot the black background of space. There are no data along the bottom left, top right, and bottom right corners. In the Webb image, the galaxies’ cores appear bright white, transitioning to spiral arms that are also bright white, but flecked with pink dots. Tiny galaxies and a few foreground stars dot the entire black background of space.

Before and After

Hubble and Webb MIRI views of the spiral galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207

What’s next for these spirals? Over many millions of years, the galaxies may swing by one another repeatedly. It’s possible that their cores and arms will meld, leaving behind completely reshaped arms, and an even brighter, cyclops-like “eye” at the core. Star formation will also slow down once their stores of gas and dust deplete, and the scene will calm.

Video A: Tour of Galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s premier space science observatory. Webb is solving mysteries in our solar system, looking beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probing the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. Webb is an international program led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

The Hubble Space Telescope has been operating for over three decades and continues to make ground-breaking discoveries that shape our fundamental understanding of the universe. Hubble is a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA (European Space Agency). NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, manages the telescope and mission operations. Lockheed Martin Space, based in Denver, Colorado, also supports mission operations at Goddard. The Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, which is operated by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, conducts Hubble science operations for NASA.

Downloads

Right click any image to save it or open a larger version in a new tab/window via the browser's popup menu.

View/Download all image products at all resolutions for this article from the Space Telescope Science Institute.

Media Contacts

Laura Betz - laura.e.betz@nasa.gov, Claire Andreoli - claire.andreoli@nasa.gov
NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.

Claire Blome - cblome@stsci.edu, Christine Pulliam - cpulliam@stsci.edu
Space Telescope Science Institute, Baltimore, Md.

Other images: View of NGC 2207 in optical, x-ray, and infrared light

Video: What happens when galaxies collide?

Video: Galaxy Collisions: Simulations vs. Observations

Article: More about Galaxy Evolution

Video: Learn more about galactic collisions

More Webb News

More Webb Images

Webb Science Themes

Webb Mission Page

Hubble Mission Page

What is a galaxy?

What is the Webb Telescope?

The Amazing Hubble Telescope

SpacePlace for Kids

En Español

¿Qué es una galaxia?

Ciencia de la NASA

NASA en español 

Space Place para niños

Keep Exploring

Related Topics

James Webb Space Telescope

The image is divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes. The smallest of these are small, distant, and faint points of light. The largest of these appear larger, closer, brighter, and more fully resolved with 8-point diffraction spikes. The upper portion of the image is blueish, and has wispy translucent cloud-like streaks rising from the nebula below. The orangish cloudy formation in the bottom half varies in density and ranges from translucent to opaque. The stars vary in color, the majority of which have a blue or orange hue. The cloud-like structure of the nebula contains ridges, peaks, and valleys – an appearance very similar to a mountain range. Three long diffraction spikes from the top right edge of the image suggest the presence of a large star just out of view.

Hubble Space Telescope

Hubble Space Telescope in space with Earth in the background.

Hubble vs. Webb

Galaxies

Looking like a pinwheel, this face-on spiral galaxy holds a bright-white core at image center. Arms curve outward from the core. They hold dark dust lanes and bright star-forming regions. All on a black background dotted with stars.

Share

Details

Last Updated
Oct 31, 2024
Editor
Martin McCoy
Contact
Laura Betz
laura.e.betz@nasa.gov

Related Terms