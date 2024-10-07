Perseverance Matters

In July 2024, SHERLOC’s Raman capability, whose destiny was uncertain a month ago, performed multiple calibrations, scans, and observations on a rock named “Cheyava Falls” and the team was thrilled to discover the mission’s most compelling evidence for organics in the Jezero crater. Organic compounds can be formed through biological or non-biological processes and the organics that SHERLOC observed in Cheyava Falls would need to be studied in laboratories here on Earth for their origin to be determined. Regardless of how they formed, the Cheyava Falls organics could tell us a great deal about the Red Planet’s past and present carbon inventory, a possible early carbon cycle, and the precursor conditions to life as we know it.