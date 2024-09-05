2 min read

Persevering Through the Storm

A color image from the Martian surface shows dunes extending from the left side of the frame down toward the bottom right corner, barely visible through a thick haze of pale yellowish-orange that covers the entire scene.
A region-wide seasonal dust storm obscures the Jezero Crater in this image from NASA's Mars Perseverance rover, acquired using its Left Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast. Perseverance captured the image on Aug. 20, 2024 (Sol 1244, or Martian day 1,244 of the Mars 2020 mission) at the local mean solar time of 16:05:34. This image is part of a Mastcam-Z mosaic of the “northern fan,” a part of Jezero Crater that Perseverance never drove through, but is an area that’s thought to have been deposited in a similar way to the delta that the rover did explore.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

It is dust-storm season on Mars! Over the past couple of weeks, as we have been ascending the Jezero Crater rim, our science team has been monitoring rising amounts of dust in the atmosphere. This is expected: Dust activity is typically highest around this time of the Martian year (early Spring in the northern hemisphere). The increased dust has made our views back toward the crater hazier than usual, and provided our atmospheric scientists with a great opportunity to study the way that dust storms form, develop, and spread around the planet.

Perseverance has a suite of scientific instruments well-suited to study the Martian atmosphere. The Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA) provides regular weather reports, the cadence of which has increased during the storm to maximize our science. We also routinely point our Mastcam-Z imager toward the sky to assess the optical density (“tau”) of the atmosphere.

There are not any signs that this regional dust storm will become planetwide — like the global dust storm in 2018 — but every day we are assessing new atmospheric data. Hopefully the skies will further clear up as we continue to climb in the coming weeks, because we are expecting stunning views of the crater floor and Jezero delta. This will offer the Perseverance team a unique chance to reflect on the tens of kilometers we have driven and years we have spent exploring Mars together.

Written by Henry Manelski, Ph.D. student at Purdue University

Share

Details

Last Updated
Sep 05, 2024
Editor
NASA Science Editorial Team

Related Terms

Explore More

A color image of the Mars surface shows rocks and soil in varying shades of pale orange and rusty grayish-tan. The formation is divided vertically in the image, with the right two-thirds showing an uneven rock outcrop, mostly light-colored with some areas of gray. The left side of the image is flatter and smoother, a little lower than the light-colored rocks at right, with a scattering of small pebbles.
2 min read

Sols 4295-4296: A Martian Moon and Planet Earth

Article8 hours ago
A grayscale photograph of the Martian surface, in a wide-angle, nearly fisheye view, shows a flat, medium gray area in front of the rover, covered with rocks and pebbles of various sizes, with a very large slab of much lighter-colored rock at the center of the image. Parts of the rover are visible in the four corners of the frame, and in the distance are two large, layered buttes rising from the ground.
2 min read

Sol 4294: Return to McDonald Pass

Article22 hours ago
A grayscale photograph of the Martian surface from the Curiosity rover shows terrain ahead of the rover, mostly medium gray soil covered in scattered pebbles of various sizes, with a few slabs of much lighter colored rock showing – mostly at the bottom of the frame, where part of the rover is also showing, and the right side of the frame.
3 min read

Sols 4291-4293: Fairview Dome, the Sequel

Article22 hours ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

New InSight into the Red Planet Poster

All Mars Resources

The Perseverance Rover is parked among the tracks it made in the soil of Mars.

Rover Basics

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its SHERLOC WATSON camera, located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm.

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

Water carved channels and transported sediments form fans and deltas within lake basins in this image of Mars' Jezero crater.