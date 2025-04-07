Suggested Searches

3 min read

Sols 4500-4501: Bedrock With a Side of Sand

Mars Science Laboratory Mission Team Members

Apr 07, 2025
Article
A grayscale photograph of the Martian surface from the Curiosity rover captures medium gray soil in front of the rover, wavy in most areas, as if sculpted by wind or water, with rocks everywhere protruding up through it. They are lighter-toned than the ground, some rounded, others looking like cracked, smooth plates. One large, jagged, light-colored rock stands out, in the center of the image. A part of the rover is visible in the frame, at bottom center.
NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity acquired this image using its Left Navigation Camera on March 28, 2025 — Sol 4494, or Martian day 4,494 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission — at 17:06:34 UTC.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

Written by Sharon Wilson Purdy, Planetary Geologist at Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

Earth planning date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wow, sol 4500. What an impressive number of sols (Martian days) exploring the Red Planet! This delightfully even sol number made me wonder where the Mars Exploration Rover (MER) Opportunity was at this point in her mission (Opportunity’s twin rover, Spirit, explored Gusev crater on Mars for roughly 2210 sols). As it turns out, Opportunity was driving over fairly smooth terrain on sol 4500 and was approaching a light-toned rounded hill named “Spirit Mound” on the western rim of Endeavour crater in Meridiani Planum

I am always so impressed and proud when I stop to think about the incredible fleet of rovers we have safely landed and operated on Mars, and the amazing scientific discoveries that have resulted from these missions!

Today I served on science operations as the “keeper of the plan” for the geology and mineralogy theme group. In this role, I assembled the activities in our team planning software for this two-sol plan. Our small plan becomes part of a much larger set of instructions that will be relayed up to the rover later today. Currently, the Curiosity rover is driving up Mount Sharp over broken-up blocks of bedrock and sand through a small canyon en route to the boxwork structures ahead. This bumpy terrain can sometimes make it hard to pass the "Slip Risk Assessment Process" (SRAP) where all six wheels are required to be stable on the ground before we can unstow our robotic arm to use the contact science instruments. After our successful 8-meter drive (about 26 feet) from yestersol we passed SRAP and got to work selecting targets for contact and remote observations.

The team chose to characterize a bedrock target in front of us called “Chuckwalla” using the dust removal tool (DRT), APXS, and MAHLI.  ChemCam used its LIBS instrument to analyze the chemistry of a nearby bedrock target with a knobby texture, “Pechacho,” and took a long distance RMI image to study the interesting layering in the “Devil’s Gate” butte. Mastcam assembled an impressive portfolio of observations in this two-sol plan. The team imaged variations in bedrock textures at “Jalama” and “Julian" and documented the nature of the “Mishe Mokwa” ridgeline. In addition, Mastcam imaged darker rocks within a previously acquired mosaic of Devil’s Gate and investigated narrow troughs (small depressions) within the sand in the workspace.

The environmental theme group, with their eye on the sky, included activities to measure the optical depth of the atmosphere, constrain aerosol scattering properties, and observe clouds. A very busy day of planning for sols 4500-4501, with many more to come!

Share

Details

Last Updated
Apr 07, 2025

Related Terms

Explore More

3 min read

Sols 4502-4504: Sneaking Past Devil’s Gate

Article 8 hours ago
3 min read

Sols 4498-4499: Flexing Our Arm Once Again

Article 4 days ago
2 min read

Sols 4495-4497: Yawn, Perched, and Rollin’

Article 1 week ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars

Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun, and the seventh largest. It’s the only planet we know of inhabited…

All Mars Resources

Explore this collection of Mars images, videos, resources, PDFs, and toolkits. Discover valuable content designed to inform, educate, and inspire,…

Rover Basics

Each robotic explorer sent to the Red Planet has its own unique capabilities driven by science. Many attributes of a…

Mars Exploration: Science Goals

The key to understanding the past, present or future potential for life on Mars can be found in NASA’s four…