Sols 4529-4531: Honeycombs and Waffles… on Mars!

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity captured this image of its current workspace, containing well-preserved polygonal shaped fractures, with waffle or honeycomb patterns. The rover acquired this image using its Front Hazard Avoidance Camera (Front Hazcam) on May 1, 2025 — Sol 4527, or Martian day 4,527 of the Mars Science Laboratory mission — at 16:41:35 UTC. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Written by Catherine O'Connell-Cooper, Planetary Geologist at University of New Brunswick

Earth planning date: Friday, May 2, 2025

From our Wednesday stopping spot, the drive direction ahead (looking along the path we would follow in the Wednesday drive) appeared to be full of rough, gnarly material, which can be tricky targets for contact science instruments like APXS. However, coming into planning this morning, we found a workspace with amazingly well preserved polygonal shaped fractures, with raised ridges (about 1 centimeter, or about 0.39 inches, high), looking like a patchwork of honeycombs, or maybe a patch of waffles. We have spotted these before but usually not as well preserved and extensive as this — we can see these stretching away into the distance for 20-30 meters (about 66-98 feet), almost to the edge of the “boxwork” fracture structures at “Ghost Mountain” butte in this Navcam image. We are all counting down the drives to get to the boxwork structures — this will be such an exciting campaign to be part of.

As APXS operations planner today, I was really interested to see if we could get APXS close to one of the raised ridges, to determine what they are made of. The Rover Planners were able to get a paired set of targets — “Orosco Ridge” along a ridge and “Box Canyon” in the adjacent, flat center of the polygon. The ChemCam team is also interested (in truth, everyone on the team is interested!!) in the composition of the ridges. So ChemCam will use LIBS to measure both bedrock and ridge fill at “Kitchen Creek” on the first sol of the plan and “Storm Canyon” on the second sol.

The “problem” with a workspace like this is picking which images to take in our short time here, before we drive on the second sol. We could stay here for a week and still find things to look at in this workspace. After much discussion, it was decided that MAHLI should focus on a “dog’s eye” mosaic (“Valley of the Moon”) along the vertical face of the large block. We hope this will allow us to examine how the fractures interact with each other, and with the preexisting layering in the bedrock.

Mastcam will then focus on the two main blocks in the workspace in an 8x4 (4 rows of 8 images) Kitchen Creek mosaic, which also encompasses the LIBS target of the same name, and a single image on the Storm Canyon LIBS target. Three smaller mosaics at “Green Valley Falls” (3x1), “Lost Palms Canyon” (7x2) and “San Andreas Fault” (1x2) will examine the relationships between the polygonal features and other fractures in the workspace, close to the rover.

Further afield, ChemCam will turn the “LD RMI” (Long-Distance Remote Micro Imager) on “Texoli” butte (the large butte to the side of the rover, visible in this image from sol 4528). Both Mastcam and ChemCam will image the boxwork fracture system near Ghost Mountain — they are so close now, it’s just a few drives away! Any information we get now may be able to help us answer some of the questions we have on the origin and timing of the boxwork structures, especially when we can combine it with the in situ analysis we will be getting shortly! (Did I mention how excited we all are about this campaign?)With all the excitement today on the wild fracture structures, it could be easy to overlook Curiosity’s dataset of environmental and atmospheric data. For more than 12 years now, we have been collecting information on dust and argon levels in the atmosphere, water and chlorine levels in the subsurface, wind speeds, humidity, temperature, ultraviolet radiation, pressure, and capturing movies and images of dust devils. This weekend is no different, adding a full complement of activities from almost every team — Navcam, REMS, DAN, Mastcam, ChemCam, and APXS will all collect data for the environmental and atmospheric theme group (ENV) in this plan.