As NASA prepares for future missions to the Moon and Mars, researchers are studying crops that could provide astronauts with fresh food, nutrition, and variety far from Earth. Such crop variety can help with menus in deep space, something top of mind this week as the nation celebrates Thanksgiving.

Strawberries grown in the Space Life Sciences Lab’s controlled environment chamber. Cucumbers are grown in a controlled environment chamber at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Lemon basil is growing in chambers on the International Space Station. NASA

Recent testing points to strawberries, cucumbers, and lemon basil as potential options for future explorers. Space crops can absorb carbon dioxide, produce oxygen, and recycle water. These capabilities will become increasingly important as crewed missions extend farther from our home planet.

While space crop research advances on Earth, capabilities are also expanding in space. A new investigation from NASA’s Biological and Physical Sciences Division is set to launch to the International Space Station, where the first-of-its-kind prototype growth chamber will provide critical insights for developing crop production systems that could grow crops like these for future Moon Base habitats and Mars missions.

Sweet space strawberries

Strawberries are among the few sweet fruits under consideration for spaceflight and are nutritious, aromatic, and self-pollinating.

Researchers at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida are growing strawberries in flight-like growth chambers to evaluate the potential space crop, and NASA partners at The Australian Research Council Centre for Excellence in Plants for Space also are helping expand knowledge of space strawberries.

Researchers at NASA Kennedy, the University of Melbourne, and the University of Western Australia recently tested a wild strawberry against NASA’s leading strawberry candidate, ‘Delizz,’ to see which thrived better under simulated space conditions.

Delizz and the wild strawberry produced very different fruits, according to a study published in September in the journal Life Sciences in Space Research. Delizz grew large, red fruit, while the wild strawberry produced small, yellow fruit due to a recessive genetic mutation.

But looks are not everything. When grown from a seed, the wild strawberry produced twice as many buds, flowers, and fruit as Delizz. Ultimately, however, NASA’s pick kept its top spot, as the wild strawberry grew too many runners that would take up valuable room aboard a spacecraft.

Cucumbers show promise

Many crops have been grown in space, but none so far have come from the gourd family. Cucumbers could be the first.

Before crops like cucumbers can be grown and eaten in space, they must undergo extensive testing. NASA-funded researchers recently evaluated cucumbers for their growth, yield, and nutrition under spaceflight conditions.

The researchers found that while the plants showed some signs of enlarged leaves, they produced a steady stream of edible fruit, according to a study published in August in the journal HortScience.

Offering a variety of crops, such as cucumbers, not only benefits astronauts’ diets and mental well-being, but it also increases plant biodiversity, which can improve the likelihood of crop success on long-duration missions.

Spicing up spaceflight

Herbs can spice up life in space, turning a bland meal into a bold one.

Lemon basil, an edible herb with a citrus scent and taste, is making strides in testing at NASA Kennedy.

Researchers report that lemon basil passed its preliminary round of space crop testing and successfully underwent seed sanitization, which is required before spaceflight to remove microorganisms from the seeds. Lemon basil’s next steps include assessing its growth in plant pillows, which can house plants aboard the space station.

Menu fatigue can quickly become a problem for astronauts, but fresh herbs like lemon basil help transform packaged meals into something new and satisfying, supporting human health and performance in space.