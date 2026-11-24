American Geophysical Union (AGU) 2026
Join NASA in the Exhibit Hall (Booth #525) for Hyperwall Storytelling by NASA experts. Full Hyperwall Agenda below.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17
|10:30 AM
|High Resolution Hydrology Simulations and Agentic Super Intelligence Interfaces for Mapping Water Availability and Extremes
Sujay Kumar
|11:00 AM
|Scale-Resolving CFD Methods for Predicting Aircraft "Edge of the Flight Envelope" Performance
|Jared Duensing
|11:30 PM
|Inside the 2025–26 Record El Niño: An Interactive Global Journey
|Bill Putman
|1:00PM
|X-59 Simulations and Dragonfly
|Marian Nemec
|1:30 PM
|Surya and SuryaV2 (Beyond 3 Million Tokens: A Multi-Model Foundation Model for Full-Resolution Heliophysics)
|Rohit Lal
|2:00 PM
|Unsteady Aerodynamic and Acoustics Characterizations of Launch Vehicles Using LAVA
|Nguyen Ly
|2:30 PM
|HPC‑Enabled Pathways to Certification for Next‑Generation Missions
|Aaron Brandis
|3:00 PM
|NASA’s High-End Computing: Making the Impossible Possible
|Kevin Murphy
|3:30 PM
|Modular Supercomputing Data Centers at NASA
|Chris Tanner
|4:00 PM
|Supporting Human Spaceflight with the Flight Sciences Lab
|Jeff Triplett
|4:30 PM
|A Wider State, Not Wider Arithmetic
FP32 Speed with FP64 Accuracy for Scale-Resolving CFD on GPUs, with LAVA Cartesian
|Michael Barad
|5:00 PM
|CFD Simulations and Aerodynamic Database Generation Supporting NASA's Artemis Program
|Aaron Burkhead
|5:30 PM
|Super Intelligence for Science
|Matt McClure