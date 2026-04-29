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Fires Rage in Georgia

Image of the Day for April 29, 2026

Firefighters are battling two destructive blazes in the southern part of the state as drought grips the U.S. Southeast.

NASA Earth Observatory

Apr 29, 2026
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A patch of burned area near Atkinson appears gray amid a background of green. Small scattered clouds are visible in the lower part of the image.
Land charred by the Highway 82 fire is visible near Atkinson in an image captured by the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8 on April 23, 2026. 
NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison

An extreme drought that has gripped the Southeast for months helped fuel two large, destructive, human-caused wildland fires in southern Georgia in April 2026. The Pineland Road and Highway 82 fires together burned more than 50,000 acres (20,000 hectares) as of April 28, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Satellite images of the fires captured by Landsat 8 show charred forests and residential areas in and around Atkinson (above) and Fruitland (below). The images are false color (bands 7-5-4), in which burned areas appear gray and vegetated areas green. The infrared signatures of actively burning fire fronts are orange. By April 25, the fires had destroyed more than 120 homes—the most lost to wildfire in the state's history, according to news reports.

A patch of burned area near Fruitland appears gray amid a background of green vegetation. Small scattered clouds are visible in the lower part of the image.
The Pineland Road fire has darkened landscapes near Fruitland in this false-color image acquired by the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8 on April 23, 2026.  
NASA Earth Observatory/Michala Garrison

The Highway 82 blaze started on April 18 with a spark from a welding operation, and the Pineland Road fire ignited three days later after a mylar balloon collided with power lines. Both blazes spread rapidly amid blustery winds in areas that were parched by months of limited rainfall. Fallen trees and limbs left by Hurricane Helene in September 2024 also helped fuel the fires, according to forestry officials.

Heavy rains helped firefighters battle the blazes in recent days, but the Pineland Road fire remained 23 percent contained and the Highway 82 fire 32 percent contained on April 28, the forestry commission reported. Hundreds of firefighting personnel are confronting the fires with equipment in the air and on the ground.

NASA’s satellite and aircraft data are part of a global system of observations used to track fire behavior, analyze emerging trends, and develop technology that operational agencies can use to manage wildfires across the United States. Among the real-time wildfire monitoring tools that NASA makes available are FIRMS (Fire Information for Resource Management System), the Worldview browser, and the Fire Event Explorer.

NASA Earth Observatory images by Michala Garrison, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Story by Adam Voiland.

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A patch of burned area near Atkinson appears gray amid a background of green. Small scattered clouds are visible in the lower part of the image.

Highway 82 fire: April 23, 2026

JPEG (3.36 MB)

A patch of burned area near Fruitland appears gray amid a background of green vegetation. Small scattered clouds are visible in the lower part of the image.

Pineland Road fire: April 23, 2026

JPEG (5.80 MB)

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